Calls to tackle schoolchildren’s ‘dangerous and illegal’ use of e-scooters

Nicholas Thomas Local Democracy Reporter

A councillor has called for “real accountability” to stop children riding electric scooters to and from school.

Newport City Council’s Cllr Ray Mogford said he witnessed more than a dozen e-scooters being ridden by schoolchildren along a main route in the city on one day in October.

The law in Wales currently prohibits the riding of e-scooters on public land, including on roads and pavements.

A cabinet member said Newport City Council was working with headteachers to “deter” the “dangerous and illegal” use of e-scooters.

Cllr Mogford, who has previously raised the issue in full council meetings, said he was concerned children “did not seem to be discouraged from bringing e-scooters to and from school”.

The Bishton and Langstone ward representative said he spotted more than 12 e-scooters while he drove along the city’s SDR (Southern Distributor Road) one day last month.

“These were clearly school children [as] evidenced by their uniforms,” he said. “I did see some adults on e-scooters also, but that is another matter outside of this concern.”

In a written question to the cabinet, he asked: “What are you doing in conjunction with the schools to deter or prohibit e-scooters from being a common mode of commute for many children? This is a clear health and safety as well as criminal activity that seems to be tolerated.”

Cllr Mogford added he wanted to see “joined-up thinking” and “immediate action” to tackle the issue, and was concerned the arrival of darker winter evenings could “aggravate” any problems.

Cllr Deb Davies, the council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for education, said she had been “assured” the city’s headteachers “are doing their best to provide a range of public safety messages which are pertinent to their local communities”.

“Any information we collectively have around the illegal use of e-scooters should be passed on to the chief education officer in a timely manner,” she added.

“Education services will work with headteachers in the identified area to continue to deter such behaviours.”

Cllr Davies also said she would pass new information onto Gwent Police, in the hope the force would “support surveillance and enforcement of this dangerous and illegal practice”.