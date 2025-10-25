Cambrian Coast winter rail services restored

The winter evening train services along the Cambrian Coast Line have been saved following months of campaigning by local residents, community groups, and politicians.

Transport for Wales (TfW) has confirmed that the threatened evening services — the 20:26 Pwllheli–Machynlleth and 21:47 Machynlleth–Pwllheli trains — will continue to operate through the winter.

The decision follows what campaigners described as a “hard-fought, community-driven victory” to safeguard what many regard as a lifeline service for rural communities across Gwynedd and mid Wales.

Plaid Cymru Senedd Member for Dwyfor Meirionnydd, Mabon ap Gwynfor, and MP Liz Saville Roberts led calls for the Welsh Government-owned operator to reverse its earlier proposals to cut services between mid-December and mid-March.

Local campaigners

The pair worked closely with local campaigners and residents over the summer, including attending a packed public meeting in Tywyn where more than 350 people called on TfW to protect and improve the line.

Speaking after the announcement, Mabon ap Gwynfor described the decision as a “victory for our communities.”

“The Cambrian Coast Line is essential for the people who live along this stretch of Wales,” he said. “It connects communities, supports local businesses, and provides access to vital services, especially during the winter months.”

Mr ap Gwynfor said the campaign showed the strength of feeling across towns and villages from Pwllheli to Machynlleth, and paid tribute to community leaders Barbara Fuller, Kate Day and Bill Redfern for their “tireless efforts” in keeping the issue in the spotlight.

However, he warned that the reprieve would only last if the service is well used.

“We are now firmly in a ‘use it or lose it’ phase,” he said. “If we want to keep this vital lifeline running and make the case for further improvements, people must choose the train whenever possible. Every journey helps demonstrate the value of the service.”

‘A lifeline’

Liz Saville Roberts MP also welcomed the news, calling the Cambrian Coast Line “a lifeline, not a luxury.”

“I’ve spoken with people in Barmouth, Tywyn and Pwllheli, and the message is clear — these trains are essential for accessing work, education, healthcare and social opportunities,” she said.

“The proposed cuts would have hit hardest those without cars — the elderly, young people, and those on low incomes. The fact that the service has been saved shows what communities can achieve when they stand together.”

TfW had announced in 2024 that it planned to reduce services on the Cambrian Coast Line as part of a wider timetable review. Following complaints from local communities and pressure groups, some of these reductions have since been reversed. However, TfW did not reverse proposals to cancel the last services of the day between mid-December and mid-March.