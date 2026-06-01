Camera destined for Mars to land at science ‘extravaganza’ in Wales

A camera destined for Mars will touch down on a Welsh seafront this summer as part of a science and robotics event.

The test camera for a Mars rover will land in Aberystwyth as the university’s BeachLab returns at the start of June, with “an even bigger science and robot extravaganza”.

The event held at the Aberystwyth Bandstand on Saturday 6 June from 10am until 3pm will feature many of the public’s favourite robots.

As well as crowd pleasers Doris the Dalek and K9 from Doctor Who, people will also be able to enjoy self-driving off-road buggies, beach rovers and peek inside a full-size Tardis.

Visitors will also have the chance to experience blowing bubbles in new, unusual ways and explore the mathematics behind them.

This year’s expanded event will feature displays from a variety of scientific work, including parasitology, cultured meat and satellite images of the Earth.

Tally Roberts, an Associate Lecturer at Aberystwyth University who is responsible for science outreach,said:“It’s wonderful to share some of the joys of science with the public.

“We know that our robots are always popular with both kids and adults – that’s why BeachLab is one of the highlights of the University’s science calendar.

“This year the displays are bigger and better than ever before. We are sharing a whole variety of the work going on at the University – from physics and mathematics to psychology and geography.

“It’s fantastic that the team working on the forthcoming ExoMars mission to Mars will be able to show the camera systems they are working on.

“I’m sure people will be really interested in research happening in Aberystwyth that will be on its way to another planet in a couple of years’ time.”