Cameras catch fly-tipper in the act

A man who illegally dumped waste in a Welsh woodland has been ordered to pay a total of £2,270 in fines and costs after being caught on Natural Resources Wales (NRW) surveillance cameras.

Toby Hamilton was sentenced for fly-tipping in Dyfi Forest near Pantperthog following a Fly Tipping Wales investigation that began when his truck was spotted entering the area on three separate occasions in July 2024. Waste was later discovered at the site, and his vehicle’s number plate led to his identification.

Denial

When questioned under caution, Mr Hamilton denied that he had been fly-tipping and that he had been in the area to shoot rabbits despite only being in the forest for a few minutes on each occasion.

Despite denying the offence when interviewed under caution, Mr Hamilton pleaded guilty to illegally depositing waste when Natural Resources Wales took him to Aberystwyth Magistrates Court on 4 February 2025.

He was fined £600 for depositing controlled waste, reduced to £400 due to an early guilty plea. He also received a £225 fine for a byelaw offence, reduced to £150.

A victim surcharge of £220 was applied, and he was ordered to contribute £1,500 towards prosecution costs, bringing the total financial penalty to £2,270.

Justice

Neil Harrison, Team Leader for Fly-Tipping Action Wales, said: “This case highlights our commitment to tackling illegal waste disposal and protecting our natural environment. Our dedicated staff work tirelessly to investigate incidents and bring offenders to justice.”

The public can help protect Wales’ landscapes and environment by reporting fly-tipping. Witnesses can call NRW’s 24/7 hotline on 0300 065 3000, or use the online reporting form.

Fly Tipping Action Wales is a Welsh Government-funded initiative, hosted and supported by Natural Resources Wales.

