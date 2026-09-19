Cameras to be installed as part of town centre traffic study

Lewis Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

Traffic movements through a south Wales town are to come under scrutiny in a three-week study less than a year after controversial plans for a new transport hub were shelved.

The study in Neath will look to better understand traffic movements in the area as well as giving an “up-to-date picture of how vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists move around the town”.

The work, which will include putting up temporary traffic cameras and survey equipment, is being funded by the Welsh Government through the regional transport fund and will be carried out between late September and early October 2026.

A council spokesman said it would inform future transport planning decisions with an evidence base to assess issues such as congestion, network resilience, and the potential impact of transport improvements.

They said: “As part of the work temporary cameras and other survey equipment will be installed at selected locations around the town centre to record traffic movements and travel patterns.

“The equipment will allow specialists to better understand how the transport network is operating and how people travel around the area.”

A section of the council’s website noted while traffic studies are part of their usual work the equipment may be more visible than residents are used to due to the scale of the study.

However it also added no road closures are expected with all the installed survey equipment only being temporary.

Cllr Wyndham Fryer Griffiths said: “Traffic studies are routinely carried out across the county borough as part of the council’s ongoing transport planning work.

“However, due to the scale of this study, some of the temporary equipment may be more noticeable than usual.

“We would like to reassure road users that all survey equipment will be temporary and will remain in place only for the period required to collect the necessary information.”

The Neath town study comes less than a year after major plans to develop a new transport hub at the town’s railway station in Windsor Road were shelved following backlash from local residents and business owners.

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