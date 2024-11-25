Campaign backed by Welsh pop icons encourages daily use of Welsh

A new campaign backed by Welsh pop music icons has launched which aims to encourage everyone to use the Welsh language as they go about their daily lives

The Welsh Language Commissioner’s campaign, entitled Defnyddia dy Gymraeg (Use your Welsh), encourages people to use their Welsh in all situations – from workplaces to shops, socialising to social media.

This year there will be a particular focus on healthcare in the campaign. To promote this, short films have been created highlighting the importance of using Welsh in care homes and in caring for vulnerable young people.

Rachael, Non and Emma, the three members if the popular group, Eden are also supporting the campaign, and a podcast has been recorded where they discuss their experiences using Welsh in their lives and careers.

Welsh in healthcare

Elain Fflur Morris is a senior care worker at Cartref Bryn yr Eglwys in Conwy and this year she was the winner of Social Care Wales’ Caring in Welsh 2024 award.

Elain said: “A large percentage of our residents are first language Welsh so it’s important that we respect that and ensure they can communicate in their chosen language. I think that helps them relax and makes it easier for them to communicate any health concerns or problems they may have.

“I also try to influence new workers here at the home to appreciate the importance of using Welsh. Many of these come to us from abroad and speak several languages already so understand the need to be able to communicate through Welsh.

“It’s important to encourage people to use Welsh and I’m pleased to be able to support this important campaign.”

Plan

Welsh Language Commissioner Efa Gruffudd Jones has just published her draft strategic plan for the next five years and the use of Welsh in certain areas has been identified as a priority,

Efa said: “In preparing the strategic plan I have identified the three specific priority areas of healthcare, children and young people, and Welsh in the workplace.

“I feel these are key areas where the Welsh language needs to be promoted, developed and used consistently. This is where the focus of our work will therefore be for the next period.

“Defnyddia dy Gymraeg campaign naturally complements these aims and it’s great to see so many of our stakeholders contributing constructively and practically in supporting the campaign.”

Artist support

This year Defnyddia dy Gymraeg has received support from one of Wales’ most popular bands with members of Eden recording a podcast where they reflect on their experiences with the Welsh language.

According to Rachael Solomon, one of the members, Welsh has the ability to broaden horizons.

She shared: “We spoke English at home – with Dad being Welsh and Mum being from Liverpool. My mum agreed for us to have a Welsh language education so the school offered me my first experiences of Welsh and I will always be grateful for the opportunity to receive a Welsh language education.

“Since then, Welsh has been so important to me, both in my personal life and my career and it would be very odd now not to use it.”

You can support the campaign on social media by following #DefnyddiaDyGymraeg or go to the website comisiynyddygymraeg.cymru where you can download various resources including Eden’s podcast.

The campaign begins today (25 November) and will run until 9 December.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

