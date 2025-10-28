Campaign calls for safer streets for women runners in Wales

A campaign is bringing runners together across Wales to stand for a shared belief that running should feel safe for everyone, no matter the time of day.

The new Welsh Athletics campaign ‘Own The Night’ is drawing attention to growing concerns about safety as the clocks go back and nights draw in faced by women across Wales when running.

Through bold storytelling, practical education, and community activation, Own The Night seeks to unite runners, clubs and the public in creating a safer, more inclusive environment for women who run.

Aims

The campaign aims to:

Raise awareness of women’s safety concerns when running at night or early mornings.

Empower women to continue running through the winter months with confidence.

Educate running communities and the wider public on allyship and practical ways to support women.

‘Reclaim the streets’ – encourage groups and clubs across Wales to host a group run on Sunday 26 October, the day the clocks go back.

Hannah Baulch, head of participation at Welsh Athletics shared: “Running in Wales is experiencing fantastic growth at the moment, with 293,000 adults participating regularly through organised and informal activity.

“We’re delighted that since 2020, female runners have contributed to more than half of our membership figures, a stat that’s difficult to replicate in other sports.

“However, we are acutely aware female runners face numerous challenges during the winter months. It’s not just about cold weather or slippery roads, it’s about safety.”

Research by This Girl Can shows that almost three-quarters (72 per cent) of women in the UK change their outdoor activity routines during winter, and a recent Our Streets Now survey revealed that 93 per cent of women have experienced public sexual harassment while running.

Hannah continued: “This simply isn’t acceptable, and we want your help to make a societal change.

“At a recent Senedd event, we asked the Welsh Government for their commitment to make our streets safer, but we also want communities across Wales to support by being the light for other runners by offering them respect, and by calling out bad behaviour.

“Together, we can make a real difference.”

‘Saddening and shocking’

Gwent Police have pledged their support for the campaign, and Deputy Chief Constable Nicky Brain commented: “As part of this campaign, my officers and I have spoken to and heard from many women from running clubs who have shared their experiences of what they’ve faced while running.

“It is both saddening and shocking to hear, as a runner myself, that many women have changed their behaviour due to fears of their safety but also experienced intimidation and harassment, largely from men acting inappropriately towards them.

“I would encourage anyone who experiences any of these issues to have the confidence to report their concerns to the police so we can take action, and you can do this by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency, visiting our website or sending a direct message on social media.”

To find out more about the campaign and how to take part, visit the Welsh Athletics website here.