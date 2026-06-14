Campaign cuts disposable glove use in Welsh NHS by four million

Nation.Cymru staff

An NHS campaign to reduce the unnecessary use of disposable gloves has cut usage by four million pairs in a year, saving more than £100,000 and reducing plastic waste.

The initiative, introduced by Cardiff and Vale University Health Board, encourages staff to avoid using non-sterile gloves when they are not clinically required and instead focus on effective hand hygiene.

Figures released by the Health Board show that four million fewer gloves were ordered in 2025 compared with the previous year, reducing spending on disposable gloves by £116,000.

The campaign began in the Adult Critical Care unit at the University Hospital of Wales after concerns were raised that the increased use of disposable gloves following the Covid pandemic was contributing to poor hand hygiene, cross-contamination and unnecessary waste.

A pilot study found that 326,000 fewer gloves were used, preventing 1.1 tonnes of clinical waste from being generated.

The scheme was later expanded across the Health Board’s hospitals and services, involving teams from infection prevention and control, procurement, public health, health and safety and clinical departments.

More than 400 staff contributed feedback on when gloves were needed and when they were not, helping to develop guidance and training materials.

Between May 2025 and February 2026, the Health Board recorded:

3.3 million fewer gloves ordered

£103,520 in avoided expenditure

Carbon savings equivalent to 12 return flights between London and Perth

Staff involved in the programme reported greater confidence in understanding when gloves should be worn and the importance of hand hygiene.

One clinician said the campaign had made them “much more aware of when and where gloves are needed” and had improved their understanding of hand hygiene practices.

The project has since received recognition at NHS Wales sustainability awards and its resources have been adopted more widely across Wales.

The health board said the campaign demonstrated how changes in routine clinical practice could reduce waste and costs while maintaining standards of patient care and infection prevention.