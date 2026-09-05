Campaign for third Menai crossing seeks candidates for council election

Nation.Cymru staff

A campaign for a new crossing over the Menai Strait is seeking 35 people to stand in next year’s local elections in an attempt to increase political pressure for the project.

The Third Crossing Campaign wants to field candidates for every seat on Isle of Anglesey County Council in May 2027, with prospective candidates asked to commit to campaigning for a new link between Ynys Môn and the mainland.

The move comes after the Welsh Government announced in June that it would begin examining detailed options for a third Menai crossing, building on work already undertaken.

Campaigners argue that repeated disruption to the existing Menai Suspension Bridge and Britannia Bridge is damaging communities and businesses, with the cost to the North Wales economy estimated by the campaign at at least £30m a year.

The group is looking for people who live or work on the island and says they do not need previous political experience.

Campaign coordinator Chris Green said: “For too long, Anglesey has been expected to put up with an unreliable connection to the mainland and all the economic and everyday disruption that comes with it.

“A third crossing isn’t a luxury — it’s essential infrastructure for the future of the island and North Wales.

“Now we want people to step forward and help make it happen. We’re looking for 35 ordinary men and women who live or work on Anglesey and are prepared to stand for council and give voters a clear choice: more years of talking about the problem, or representatives determined to get a third crossing built.”

The campaign is also supporting an existing Senedd petition calling on the Welsh Government to build another crossing.

It says the petition remains around 2,500 signatures short of the number it is seeking to secure a Senedd debate.

Pressure for a long-term solution has increased following disruption affecting both existing crossings.

The Menai Suspension Bridge is currently subject to a 7.5-tonne weight limit while major repair and refurbishment work continues, with breaches of the restriction having resulted in precautionary closures and structural inspections.

The 200-year-old bridge has also required work on structural components including hangers, crossbeams and bolts, with the current programme expected to continue until spring 2027.

Britannia Bridge carries most of the traffic across the Strait but can be affected by high winds.

Announcing the Welsh Government’s decision to examine options for a third crossing in June, the Deputy Minister for Transport acknowledged the “deep frustration” and “increasing anger” caused by disruption.

Wind deflectors

Ministers are also considering measures recommended by the North Wales Transport Commission, including wind deflectors on Britannia Bridge, signalling improvements and variable speed limits.

The Third Crossing Campaign says recruiting council candidates is intended to give voters across the island an opportunity to back representatives committed to pushing the project forward.

Mr Green said: “We want people from every part of Anglesey and from all walks of life to consider standing.

“If you believe the island needs a reliable connection to the mainland and that it is time for action, we want to hear from you.”

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