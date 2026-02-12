Campaign group backs NHS staff over toxic working culture claims

Martin Shipton

A campaign group claims that its concerns about a project to build a new cancer centre for south east Wales have been validated by staff allegations of a “toxic” working culture.

Last week we reported how employees at Velindre University NHS Trust in Cardiff had passed a collective vote of no confidence in their senior management.

An anonymous letter alleged bullying and harassment of staff across the organisation; staff fearful to speak out or facing adverse consequences for speaking out; a lack of competence and capability of the executives; gross financial spending on a new senior management structure exceeding around £1.5m, followed by a freeze on frontline staff recruitment.

Velindre said it took all concerns seriously and was taking the matters forward as part of its leadership, culture and governance arrangements. Now the campaign group Colocate Velindre, which argued that the new cancer centre should be built adjacent to a general hospital instead of on a standalone site, has come out in support of the “brave objectors” on the Trust’s staff.

‘Crisis’

A spokesperson for Colocate Velindre said: “We are blaming the crisis in great part on the Trust’s snub to advice from the External Advisory Board for Cancer Research in Wales (EAB) in November 2020 and afterwards.

“The letter of advice, written to the Welsh Government by seven distinguished professors in cancer, spoke plainly and reliably. It urged the government and Velindre to turn away from their ‘standalone’ plan to the mainstream best practice of colocation while there was time and opportunity. More than five years ago the letter uncannily predicted exactly what would happen if their message went unheeded.

“What the EAB especially predicted in 2020 comes through in its urgent phrases: ‘the serious implications for cancer patients… [the Velindre plan] very importantly not in the best interests of patients… very much out of step with the prevalent thinking about patient care, an issue which needs to be considered very carefully… The decision to re-site Velindre separately will also have implications for staff recruitment at both junior and senior level…There will be a loss of prestige to the strong Velindre brand…’

“Regarding the EAB predictions on staff numbers and brand, one objector’s testimony revealed that indeed: ‘[p]erformance measures have deteriorated, and staff retention across the organisation has significantly declined. There has been a substantial adverse impact on clinical staff, with many years of professional experience lost within a short period of time. This loss of expertise further underscores the ongoing risks to patient safety and the quality of care delivery.’ Just as the EAB warned.

“The EAB also forecast that patient welfare would be impacted, something picked up in one staff objector comment: ‘I am struggling to understand how repeated and escalating calls for help, which explicitly describe risks to patient safety and care delivery, can be acknowledged at senior levels and yet seemingly disregarded.’

“Colocate Velindre finds in these dark impressions of front-line staff a deep contrast with the unsullied, glowing picture portrayed of new Velindre through its cheery communications team. A portrayal constantly repeated to the public by a management now reported by workers as mistrusted and believed to be out of touch with reality.”

The spokesperson added that members of the group had themselves heard disturbing stories from front-line staff. These accounts described fears for patient outcomes and optimal care at a new cancer centre not benefitting from a general hospital’s many advantages, especially teamwork.

‘Fear’

“Campaign volunteers are among many listening to such fears and keeping identities and stories in total confidentiality and have pledged to continue doing so,” said the spokesperson. “The campaign has withheld even general coverage of the true picture, for fear of throwing fuel on the fire for those at greatest risk. We can only say that, from our years of acquaintance with the amazing Velindre staff, the objectors have been patient for a very long time. Plainly now, enough is enough.”

A spokesperson for Velindre University NHS Trust responded: “The new Velindre Cancer Centre is a key development for the Trust and south east Wales local health boards in improving cancer care in Wales. It will support the delivery of better-quality care and clinical outcomes by improving access; reducing waiting times; new treatments and technology; and world class research, innovation, and training.

“In 2020, the Trust received independent advice from the Nuffield Trust which supported the development of the new Velindre Cancer Centre as part of the regional networked model for cancer care. The Trust has worked closely with local health boards and other partners to deliver the project. It will provide patients and staff with a range of benefits, and the cancer system with a vitally important asset which supports resilient and sustainable services.

“The Trust remains dedicated to providing safe, high-quality care with a great experience for the donors and patients we serve. We are as committed to supporting our amazing staff to be the best they can be in a workplace that is experiencing change, ensuring that they can speak up safely, raise concerns, and feel valued. We take all concerns raised seriously and set out how we are taking these matters forward as part of our leadership, culture, and governance arrangements at the Trust’s Public Accountability Meeting with the Welsh Government.

“To be clear, staff turnover rates remain stable and within what would normally be expected in NHS services. The Trust is committed to attracting and retaining the best talent and there has been a growth of 39% in the clinical and medical workforce since 2020 to ensure we meet the increasing need for services. Our nursing staff turnover rate is stable – we are in fact over the establishment count due to our commitment to supporting training nurses in Wales.

“We have seen an increase in the number of staff who are interested in working within Velindre Cancer Service and NHS Wales as a result of these exciting developments.”