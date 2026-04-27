Campaign group backs overnight motorhome sites despite local opposition

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

A motorhome campaign group founder has backed plans for overnight “Aire” sites despite opposition from residents.

Donald Macdonald, who founded CAMpRA in 2019, said the Denbighshire Motorhome Aire project could help extend the tourist season and bring year-round spending into the local economy.

Denbighshire County Council’s hopes to build six motor home overnight stops, with two in Rhyl and others in Prestatyn, Ruthin, Corwen, and Llangollen.

But residents living on Marine Drive, Rhyl, have already raised objections to the plans for a site on “grasslands” near their homes on the town’s seafront.

Mr Macdonald, though, says CAMpRA, which now has around 40,000 members, backs such ambitious plans as the organisation supports authorised, paid-for overnight motorhome stops that support tourism and wellbeing.

“I know they are trying to boost tourism, and one of the great things about motorhomes (overnight stops) is they attract year-round tourism,” he said.

“So, a lot of motorhomers will avoid going away during the school holidays because it is too busy, but if you are retired, you can go in the other months. So, it is an attractive proposition for tourism and local authorities if you want to have more people visiting and extend the season.

“These plans have come right out of the blue, if I’m honest. Wales has always been a wee bit of a no-go zone – I won’t name names, but there are other local authorities that are very against the idea of creating Aires – so it is six Aires they are suggesting.

“I monitor lots of stuff about motorhoming across England, and local authorities are starting to wake up to the opportunity that comes with providing Aires for overnight parking and motorhomes, so it surprised me, and I thought it was a really ambitious plan.

“I’m aware there are people with concerns about Marine Drive. I think it is really important that the council take that into account. Ultimately it has got to be in the best position for any planning application – it has got to be the best location to make sure they are successful, but they’ve got to take on concerns that the residents have, but equally the council have a responsibility to local businesses.”

He added: “There is an urban myth that people in motorhomes load up at their local supermarkets and don’t spend a penny. But while you can store food, you don’t have a lot of space, so they regularly use shops. And rather than cooking in your van, it often makes more sense to eat out. When we were away, we were spending £100 a day, but the average spend is about £50 a day.”

He added: “If you have somewhere with a lovely view, you will be filled out every night. You’ll never satisfy everyone, but if it’s sympathetically designed, you’ll satisfy most people.”

Denbighshire County Council have said the project aims to tackle unauthorised overnight stays and “reduce environmental and social issues” linked to “illegal camping” whilst supporting tourism.

Facilities at the six sites would allow for short stays of up to two nights, alongside basic services such as waste disposal and fresh water.

The council says the sites will not allow barbecues, fires, awnings, or tents.

The authority says the scheme would be funded through Welsh Government Brilliant Basics Funding and the

UK Government Pride in Place Impact Fund, with planning applications to be submitted for each site.

The proposed sites include:

Quay Street, Rhyl (Corner section of currently closed car park, with remaining area allocated to coach parking)

Marine Drive (East Parade), Rhyl (Small area to be allocated close to Pavilion)

Barkby Beach, Prestatyn (Lower car park adjacent to Public Convenience)

Park Street, Ruthin (Small section of current car park)

Green Lane, Corwen (A small number of bays along current car park exit road)

Mill Street, Llangollen (Small section of lower car park along retaining wall to upper car park)