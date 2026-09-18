Campaign group demands apology after ‘MS tries to force English’ during Senedd debate

Stephen Price

Cymdeithas yr Iaith has called for an apology from a Conservative Member of the Senedd for trying to pressure a Minister to answer in English in the Senedd.

While asking the Trefnydd [Government Chief Whip] a question, Janet Finch-Saunders attempted to get Heledd Fychan to answer her question in English, saying that “I did ask the question in English.”

Heledd Fychan responded in Welsh, saying: “Yes, and we have two languages here, so I will use the Welsh language to reply to your question.”

As the recorded livestream of Senedd proceedings shows that the Welsh to English translation worked perfectly during the meeting, campaigners are claiming that the Conservative Member was behaving in an “anti-Welsh” manner.

The language campaign group has written to Janet Finch-Saunders MS demanding an apology from her for “undermining Welsh-language rights”.

Siân Howys, language rights spokesperson at Cymdeithas yr Iaith, said: “Janet Finch-Saunders displayed a disgraceful anti-Welsh language attitude in the Siambr yesterday.

“We thank Heledd Fychan for standing her ground and continuing to answer in Welsh. But she should not have to take such a stand – Janet Finch-Saunders’s behaviour is completely unacceptable.

“The Llywydd should speak with her, and the Senedd Commission should educate her about the importance of respecting the language.

“She should apologise to Heledd Fychan, to the large proportion of her constituents who support the use of Welsh, and to the rest of us who wish to live our lives in Welsh and who face this kind of attitude and barriers far too often.

“This is another example of the pressure on people to speak English in everyday life. In a country where we do not have many language rights, one of the few places where a right to use Welsh has been established is the Senedd Siambr. And yet Janet Finch-Saunders is insisting on undermining that right.

“We call on every Member of the Seventh Senedd to commit to using and promoting Welsh, both orally and in writing, in Senedd proceedings, when employing staff and when serving constituents. 36 out of the 96 Members have already made that commitment, but now is the time to turn the tide in favour of the Welsh language in the Senedd’s administration.”

The campaigners have also expressed their concerns to the Llywydd about the incident, claiming that it highlights serious shortcomings in the Senedd Commission’s language policy.

Siân Howys added:“The Senedd Commission, the Senedd Remuneration Board and the Members themselves need to be brought under the Welsh Language Standards, so that a robust legal framework is in place. We also call on all Members of the Senedd to make greater use of Welsh in their work, starting today.”

Status

Welsh and English are the official, equal languages of the Senedd, which provides full simultaneous translation services for all plenary sessions and committee meetings.

Both languages are treated on a basis of equality in all proceedings, records, and publications, and live translation headsets and digital audio feeds are available on-site and online to provide real-time simultaneous translation between Welsh and English.

The situation has divided commenters down the middle, with many praising the Plaid MS for rightfully speaking in one of Wales’ official languages.

Others, however, felt that the response should have been given in English – unaware of the hypocrisy of such calls, when non-Welsh speakers are freely able to respond in English at any time if a question is put to them in Welsh.

One online commenter on the ‘Senedd Waste’ Facebook page wrote: “Sorry, but if the question was asked in English, it’s ignorant not to respond in the same language.”

To which a response adds: “So when one is asked in Welsh, does that same rule apply? Or do Welsh speakers alone have to switch languages? That’s not how equality works.”

Another commenter wrote: “Fair enough. Wales is a bilingual country and politicians should be able to speak in whatever language they feel most comfortable in.

“I find it much easier to speak in Welsh for example as I’m a first language Welsh speaker. Maybe Heledd finds it easier speaking in Welsh and is able to get her point across better?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cymdeithas yr Iaith (@cymdeithas)

Another commenter added: “We have two official languages in Wales. The speaker can chose either. You simply have to get over the simple fact that we vsn choose. Personaly I am more articulate in Welsh its my mother’s tongue. Its as simple as that.

“I think in Welsh and often translate into English if I wish. We have to learn to be adaptable even if we are monolingual but it’s a personal choice just as monoligualism is a personal choice.”

One said simply: “Da iawn Heledd! The interpreting service is there for those who can’t or won’t speak Welsh.”

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