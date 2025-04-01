Campaign launched for welcome sign in birthplace of Welsh Stars

Lewis Smith, local democracy reporter

A campaign has been launched for a welcome sign to be installed in the village which was the birthplace of a rugby legend, and award-winning actress.

Sir Gareth Edwards and Dame Siân Phillips were both born in Gwaun-cae-gurwen, which is around five miles from the nearest town of Ammanford.

Locals raised the issue of a sign with Sioned Williams, Plaid Cymru Member of Senedd for South Wales West, at a recent community advice surgery nearby in Tairgwaith, where some described the village as a ‘forgotten part of Neath Port Talbot.’

Ms Williams, who is based at her regional office in Neath said that on her arrival at the meeting one resident said, “you could drive out of the village without ever realising you’d entered it”.

Richard Burton

Ms Williams said: “I recently attended the launch event commemorating the centenary of Richard Burton’s birth. Part of the celebrations included a wonderful sign welcoming visitors to Pontrhydyfen, showcasing that this was the birthplace of Richard Burton, Ivor Emmanuel and Rebecca Evans.

“To think that Gwaun-cae-gurwen gave us Siân Phillips and Gareth Edwards – this should be something to celebrate, and that’s why I’ve written to the council to see what can be done about it.

“Simple additions and signage can showcase the unique identity of our communities and the notable people born within and bring visitors in. A sign for Gwaun-cae-Gurwen, similar to the one in Pontrhydyfen, would perhaps make this important part of the county borough feel more valued.”

A spokesperson for Ms Williams added that Neath Port Talbot Council had written back to her with reassurance that this was “high on the agenda” of the newly appointed Visitor Economy Manager, who will now be raising it with ward councillors when they next meet.

