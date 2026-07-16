Campaign launched to bring landmark civic building back into community use

Nation.Cymru staff

A community group has launched a campaign to restore a historic civic building and transform it into a community-run venue centred on Welsh language and cultural activities.

Pwyllgor Cymraeg Aberconwy hopes to secure the future of the Old Civic Hall in Conwy through a Community Asset Transfer from Conwy County Borough Council, which currently owns the building.

The group wants to establish a not-for-profit organisation to renovate and operate the hall, with proposals including retaining its theatre space while creating a food and drink venue on the ground floor.

Volunteers behind the campaign have been organising Welsh-language and bilingual events across Conwy, Deganwy and Llandudno Junction since 2023, including Folk on the Quay and Jac Do gigs.

Morgan Dafydd, speaking on behalf of the campaign, said the building had the potential to become an important cultural and community hub.

“Initial ideas include retaining the multi-purpose theatre space on the second floor and developing a unique food and drink offering on the ground floor,” he said.

“The theatre on the top floor is a unique space within the town which would be able to host audiences of more than 250 people and is well suited to live music events, strengthening the town’s evening entertainment offer.”

The project has already received a Project Viability Grant from the Architectural Heritage Fund, which is funding early development work including building surveys and community consultation.

An online questionnaire has been launched to gather views from residents, while a public drop-in event will take place at the Comrades Club in Conwy on 21 July.

Expression of interest

The campaign group plans to submit an expression of interest to the council by the end of the month as part of its bid to take over the building.

Morgan Dafydd said: “The drop-in meeting will be an opportunity for us to gather ideas from the local community and to share our vision.

“We are also developing a robust and viable business plan to submit an expression of interest application to Conwy County Borough Council by the end of July. Our hope is to secure a Community Asset Transfer to a new not-for-profit company that would seek grant funding to renovate the building and run it on a day-to-day basis.”

The campaign is being supported by Menter Iaith Conwy, the organisation that promotes the use of the Welsh language across the county.

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