Campaign launched to ensure safety during Royal Welsh Show 2025

A series of safety measures including a campaign encouraging youngsters to Have Fun, Take Care and Stay Safe will return ahead of this month’s Royal Welsh Show.

The campaign will see a series of posters, banners and other media displayed at licenced premises and throughout Builth Wells during show week, encouraging people to behave responsibly in a creative and humorous way. The campaign is being implemented by the Builth Wells Events Safety Group.

The measures introduced by the safety group, which was formed in 2017 and led by Powys County Council, aim to reduce public risk and improve the safety of those in and around Builth Wells during the period of Royal Welsh Show.

Other safety measures that will also be in place include:

Safe walking route known as the Green Route

Medical and wellbeing centre, known as the Help Point, operated by St John Ambulance Cymru from the Strand Hall

‘Pop up’ Help Point providing guidance and welfare support, operated by Powys County Council’s Youth Service from the Groe

Welfare support to be provided by Street Pastors and Youth Workers at night

Free mobile phone charging at the Help Point

Free water, kindly donated by Radnor Hills

Drug amnesty boxes will be placed on approaches to venues in and around Builth Wells

Cllr Richard Church, Powys County Council’s Cabinet Member for a Safer Powys, said: “The Royal Welsh Show is a highlight in many people’s calendars, and draws in tens of thousands of visitors to Builth Wells and the surrounding area every year.

“Following the launch of the Have Fun, Take Care, Stay Safe campaign in 2022, it’s great to see that it’s returning for this year Show as a humorous way to communicate an important message for those in and around Builth Wells during Royal Welsh Show week.

Memorable

Cllr Church continued: “Of course, we want our visitors to have a great time. It’s a social occasion and a perfect opportunity to meet up with those you may not have seen for a while, but please drink and behave responsibly and look after yourselves and your friends.

“As long as people Have Fun, Take Care and Stay Safe then they will have a memorable time during Royal Welsh Show week.

“We understand that some of the measures that will be in place may cause some disruption for residents living in Builth Wells. However, they are necessary to ensure we keep visitors and residents safe throughout Royal Welsh Show week.”

Aled Rhys Jones, Chief Executive of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society, said: “As we look ahead to the 2025 Royal Welsh Show, we’re proud to continue our strong partnership with the Builth Wells Events Safety Group.

“The work of the group ensures that everyone attending the show and visiting the town can enjoy a welcoming and safe environment. Our sincere thanks go to the Chair, Greg, and all members of the group for their ongoing commitment.”

