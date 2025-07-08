Campaign launched to raise awareness of impact of domestic abuse and violence against women and girls

The charity Crimestoppers has launched a major campaign across Wales to raise awareness of the devastating impact of domestic abuse and violence against women and girls (VAWG).

The campaign will highlight the signs of domestic abuse and VAWG, the importance of speaking out, and the ways Crimestoppers can help.

Social media posts will be shared across Wales on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, to get the message out, and to encourage people to report any concerns safely and anonymously.

‘Speak up’

Hayley Fry, Wales Regional Manager at the charity Crimestoppers, said: “Summer should be a time for joy, not fear. No one should have to suffer in silence, and we want people across Wales to know they can speak up about domestic abuse or violence against women and girls completely anonymously.

“We never ask for names or take any personal details, and calls and online reports can’t be traced. By coming together and looking out for one another, we can help protect those at risk and make our communities safer.”

The key messages behind the campaign are:

Domestic abuse and VAWG are serious crimes that can affect anyone, regardless of age, gender, or background.

Sporting events can be a trigger for increased incidents—know the signs, and don’t ignore them.

Crimestoppers guarantees 100% anonymity for anyone reporting information, online or by phone.

Your information could help save a life.

If you or someone you know is affected by domestic abuse or violence against women and girls, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously at crimestoppers-uk.org or call 0800 555 111.

Callers are assured that they will never be asked for their name or any personal details, and information will never be traced.

The new initiative will run until 23 July.

