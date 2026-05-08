Campaign launched to restore iconic chapel

Nation.Cymru staff

A campaign has been launched to restore one of Wales’s most distinctive chapels following damage caused by winter storms.

Members of Soar y Mynydd chapel, near Tregaron, have joined forces with the Merched Soar choir to raise funds to repair and safeguard the historic building.

The initiative, known as Tua Soar, aims to raise £50,000 by the end of the year to carry out essential works, including roof repairs, repainting and improvements to the adjoining chapel house, as well as landscaping.

Set in the heart of the Cambrian Mountains, Soar y Mynydd was built in 1822 to serve scattered rural communities and is often described as the most remote chapel in Wales. The building, which continues to host Welsh-language services, is also believed to be one of the few still in use without electricity.

With its simple stone design and long-standing role in local life, the chapel has become a symbol of community resilience and cultural heritage, attracting visitors from across the world.

Margaret Evans, the chapel’s treasurer and a member for more than 30 years, said the building held deep personal and historical significance.

“My family connection goes back generations, and my great-grandfather served as precentor for over half a century,” she said.

“It is amazing how many visitors from all over the world find their way here. Reading their comments in the visitors’ book shows just how special the chapel is.”

The campaign will be formally launched during a special service on Sunday 10 May, led by the Merched Soar choir, which is marking its tenth anniversary this year.

Choir conductor Carys Mai said the group was keen to support the chapel as part of its celebrations.

“There is no doubt that Soar y Mynydd is one of the most unique locations in Wales,” she said.

“We are proud to launch this campaign with the chapel community and hope people locally and further afield will support it.”

Organisers say they will look to secure additional funding once the initial fundraising target has been met.

Donations can be made online, with supporters encouraged to contribute to help preserve the chapel for future generations.