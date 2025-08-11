Campaign launched to transform abandoned north Wales school into community hospital

Emily Price

A campaign has been launched to transform a north Wales school left abandoned over a decade ago into a much needed community hospital.

The call to redevelop the former Groves School in Wrexham came from Plaid Cymru councillors Marc Jones and Carrie Harper as part of a campaign to improve health care in the county.

The pair have called for Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board and Wrexham Council to work together to ensure the derelict building located on the edge of the city centre is brought back into to use.

They say a new hospital facility will ease pressure on the over-stretched Ysbyty Wrecsam Maelor and provide step-down care for many people who do not need to be in acute beds.

Abandoned

Plaid Cymru’s group leader on Wrexham Council Marc Jones said: “The Groves site has lain derelict for more than a decade and there has been a lot of speculation about what it could be used for.

“Various schemes have fallen through and there’s no sign of anything positive being done with this important town-centre site.

“At the same time, we all recognise that the local district general hospital, the Maelor, is under huge pressures – in part this is because of a lack of community options to move people out of acute beds.”

Cllr Carrie Harper added: “Creating a community hospital provides a way to release that pressure – it’s vital we unblock the logjam that means ambulances are stuck outside A&E for hours, while patients who are fit to be discharged can’t leave hospital. It would also help to address the parking congestion at the Maelor.

“Obviously there are challenges to delivering this kind of project. There’s the initial cost – a similar plan for a community hospital at the old Alex site in Rhyl is estimated to cost £102 million – but this is the sort of capital investment we need to see in our communities. It’s an investment because it provides much-needed breathing space for the over-stretched Maelor.

“The other challenge is staffing such a facility when there are already nursing and clinical vacancies in Betsi Cadwaladr health board.

“We believe there is scope to work with Wrexham University, which is providing a great variety of training for nurses and allied health professions such as paramedics and radiographers, to ensure there is a guaranteed job for those graduating from the university’s courses.”

Demolition

The now boarded up building was the site of a grammar school between 1939 and 2005.

Once closed, Wrexham Council planned demolish the building – but in 2016 the Welsh Government stepped in and listed the building following a campaign to preserve it.

A number of homeless people set up camp in the abandoned building in 2017 before being forced to vacate it.

Several proposals to redevelop the site have fallen through over the years, including plans for a medical training facility and a national gallery.

Wrexham Council previously conducted a feasibility study to see if turning the building back into a school was an option.

However, the estimated £11.5m refurbishment costs were judged by the local authority to be too high.

Cllr Jones says that a new hospital in the heart of Wrexham would bring new life to a derelict site.

He said: “Ensuring a training and educational aspect to the site would meet the educational covenant on the site and we need to see some joined-up thinking between our various institutions to benefit the people of Wrexham.

“Better healthcare has a beneficial knock-on effect for the council’s social care commitments – these should be integrated seamlessly anyway.

“More minor injuries, rehabilitation and preventative work could be located at a new community hospital rather than trying to shoehorn all services on one limited site.”

Support

He added: “It’s an opportunity to do something that people can see will have a beneficial impact for hundreds of people who don’t need to be in an acute bed and it brings a derelict building back into use.

“We’re putting this proposal forward in the hope that both the health board and council will respond positively and look to develop the site for our mutual benefit. It’s an idea that deserves to be explored further.”

The councillor representing the local ward of Acton and Maesydre, where The Groves is situated, is Becca Martin.

She said: “I fully support this type of development on The Groves site.

“The Maelor has a consistent shortage of beds, which has a knock-on effect throughout the entire hospital.

“Being able to free up these beds by utilising the site in this way will hopefully result in a faster and smoother experience for all those needing hospital care.

“I would also welcome the development of a site that has been left dormant and neglected for far too long.”

Alwyn Jones, Wrexham Council’s Interim Chief Executive, said: “We have worked tirelessly to find a solution for the Groves, and will continue to do so. We did originally hope to build two new schools on the site, but the building was listed by Welsh Government and we were unable to progress these plans. We’ve been close to finding other solutions on a number of occasions, but these didn’t come to fruition, which has been frustrating.

“In the meantime, we’re faced with the ongoing cost of insurance and security to keep the Groves safe from issues like vandalism and adverse weather, so we want to find a use for the site more than anyone. It’s a complex and challenging situation, but we’ll keep working hard with partners to explore different options and find a way forward.”

Betsi Cadwaladr health board has no plans to progress a clinical development on The Grove site at this time.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

