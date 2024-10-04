Campaign to clean up River Taff launched with World Record attempt

This week, leading organisations from across Cardiff came together in support of the launch of Taff Tidy, an ambitious campaign aimed at mobilising community action to safeguard our rivers and waterways.

At the launch, it was also announced that a mass participation World Record Attempt to clean up the River Taff will also be taking place on 21 March 2025. This will be something that local residents, community groups, schools, organisations and businesses along the River Taff will be encouraged to take part in.

The campaign is the brainchild of Pontypridd born World Champion triathlete, Kate Strong, working with freshwater expert and academic from Cardiff University, Dr Numair Masud to raise awareness of the fragility of our water system and spark action across Wales to combat river pollution.

Representatives from Keep Wales Tidy, Welsh Water, Natural Resources Wales, JBA Consulting, Arup, Morgan Sindall Construction Kier and others gathered at Arup’s waterfront office in Cardiff Bay.

Enthusiasm

Climate campaigner and behavioural change expert, Kate Strong said: “I’m delighted by the support the campaign has received and the enthusiasm companies and the government have shown to be part of it.

“Our rivers, like the River Taff, are vital ecosystems supporting diverse wildlife and also support recreational activities like paddleboarding, kayaking and swimming. Yet, the river’s health is under threat from residential, agricultural, industrial and other types of pollution. This, in turn, threatens not just our homes and sport, it also poses a threat to our livelihood and health. Taff Tidy is a reminder that we all can play a role in helping to positively change this narrative.”

Catherine Wenger, Director of Arup’s Water Business in the UK, India, Middle East and Africa Water Leader added: “Rivers like the Taff are intrinsic parts of a complex system supporting wildlife, bringing health benefits and adding character and uniqueness to our communities as well as a source of freshwater.

“Watercourses are also under stress, with growing demands and increasing chance of extreme weather. It’s wonderful to see such a varied group coming together around a common cause. As a local staff-owned business focused on sustainable development with more than 400 staff in our Cardiff office, we are incredibly proud to support community activity such as Taff Tidy.”

Only 3% of water on this planet is freshwater, and about 2% of this is locked away in ice caps and glaciers, leaving just 1% available for all of humanity’s freshwater needs. This limited resource is increasingly at risk due to pollution and climate change, further straining the supply of freshwater crucial for human consumption.

Unbalanced

Freshwater expert and academic from Cardiff University, Dr Numair Masud added: “The amount of water available versus humanity’s need for water is unbalanced, creating water insecurity in many parts of the world.

“Developed countries, like the UK, have greater access to clean water, compared to many developing countries where 17% of the global population face extreme water scarcity.

“This water injustice leads to people drinking dirty water which puts them at risk of waterborne diseases. Not only this but water insecurity can lead to lower levels of food production, and industrial outputs, leading to worldwide shortages.”

“We want to educate people on the fragility of water security, to ensure people understand the widespread impact globally, not just locally. Climate change is affecting the amount of water available for human use – a real existential threat – so we all need to play our part in protecting our rivers and waterways.”

Kate emphasised the campaign’s educational mission: “Our campaign is designed to raise awareness and inspire action about everyday choices affecting water quality.

“Simple changes like choosing eco-friendly cleaning products and reducing household water usage can make a big difference, yet the largest impact we can have is through supporting legislative change to make water protection the default, rather than an opt-in decision.”

The campaign will culminate in a mass participation World Record clean-up attempt taking place at multiple locations along the bank of the River Taff. The campaign also aims to educate school children, support community clubs and venues, engage with Senedd members and the public through various outreach efforts.

To register your interest in taking part in the world record, or to explore how your organisation can get involved, contact Kate on [email protected], 07481 899 889 or visit www.katestrong.global/taff-tidy

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

