Campaign to save church leads to unexpected rediscovery of Welsh architect

Abby Neve

An important piece of Welsh history has been rediscovered after plans to demolish a 1930s church sparked new research into its past.

Archivists found that the Cleveleys United Reformed Church near Blackpool was designed by a Welsh architect, Daniel Wynne-Thomas. His career included major commissions in north Wales, but his name has since largely faded from public memory.

A forgotten Welsh legacy

They also discovered that Daniel Wynne-Thomas won a prestigious design competition, after which he was appointed architect for the North Wales Heroes’ Memorial in Bangor.

Renowned architect Sir Giles Gilbert Scott described his work as “refined,” “scholarly,” and possessing an “architectural sense of style.” He further praised the design’s “simplicity” and “restraint”.

The memorial became a significant contribution to North Wales’ history. It was presented to HRH the Prince of Wales, later King Edward VIII, who unveiled it before a crowd of an estimated 15,000 people.

Under threat: The campaign to save the church

However, an application to demolish Wynne-Thomas’ church has now been submitted, with plans to build a food and convenience store. Campaigners say the new design is “cardboard box” style and of a “lesser architectural calibre”.

National organisations such as the Twentieth Century Society, SAVE Britain’s Heritage, Historic Buildings and Places, the Council for British Archaeology, and Lancashire County Council’s Historic Environment Team have all opposed the demolition, and have recognized the church as a significant heritage asset.

Campaigners say that this heritage asset is at risk of being lost before its significance is fully recognized, and that it would be a blow to preserving Welsh history.

A petition to save the church currently has over 1000 signatures.

Ian French started the petition on change.org and said: “This Church was clearly not designed by just a mere average architect. It’s an important work… For this reason among others, this Church is architecturally significant.”

Developer defends demolition proposal

The applicant for demolition is listed as Andrew Garnett, of developer Breck Holdings Limited, but it is still unclear which retail company would occupy the store.

A planning statement from Breck Holdings Limited said that the church does not meet the threshold for heritage protection.

It reads: “The former church does not have any significant historic, architectural, artistic, or archaeological interest. Whilst the Council has suggested that the building may be regarded as a non-designated heritage asset, it should be considered as being of very limited heritage significance.

“This is reflected in the building’s relatively recent construction, lack of distinctive architectural qualities, absence of archaeological interest, and limited cultural and community value, as evidenced by its vacancy and deconsecration.”

Campaigners say the developer’s assessment overlooks new evidence about Wynne‑Thomas’s architectural significance.

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