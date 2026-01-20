Campaigner criticises ‘new rush’ to close rural primary schools

Martin Shipton

Veteran Welsh language campaigner Ffred Ffransis has raised concerns about what he sees as a new rush to close small primary schools in rural areas following controversial proposals from Carmarthenshire County Council that are out for consultation.

For many years Mr Ffransis has been a leading campaigner on education issues with Cymdeithas yr Iaith Gymraeg, the Welsh Language Society.

He told Nation.Cymru: “On November 17 the council’s cabinet decided to issue a Statutory Closure Notice for Ysgol Llansteffan, and authorise a Statutory Consultation on proposals to close Ysgol Meidrim near St Clears and Ysgol y Fro in Llangyndeyrn.

“They were frustrated in the attempt to get rid of Ysgol Pontiets also as an urgent safety issue arose at a neighbouring school and, presumably, they could not afford to lose the capacity at that time.

All four are Welsh medium village schools. The objections period to the Closure Notice for Ysgol Llansteffan ended on Dec 23, and the Statutory Consultations on Closure plans for the two other schools finally began on January 16 following a three-day delay because the council had not translated its document into Welsh on time!

“This raises three issues. Firstly the future of rural Welsh-speaking communiies. The council’s own figures show that in three years, there will be 40 pupils at Ysgol Meidrim. If that school were closed it would mean that 20 other schools with less than 50 pupils would be under threat which could mean wipe-out for viable Welsh-speaking rural communities, as the lack of a school – together with a housing crisis – would mean a quicker exodus of younger people to the urban areas and villages becoming retirement zones primarily.

“The second issue is the implementation of the Presumption against Closure for Rural Schools intoduced by then Education Minister Kirsty Willliams in the 2018 Edition of the Schools Organisation Code. Most local authorities do not take this to mean that literally they have to start from the standpoint of working with communities to do everything possible to safeguard and develop rural schools, and only propose closure if all else fails, but rather that they just need to tick a few more boxes internally before going down the closure route.

“This is the key difference in interpretation. The Code says that all options must be explored with schools ‘while proposals are at a formative stage’. In practice however LEAs just tell schools in advance of their closure propoal and say they can offer any alternative in written remarks about the content of the Consultation Document.

“Carmarthenshire went a step further by holding an ‘informal’ meeting with the schools concerned in March last year, and then there was no contact until the Autumn when they were given a few days notice of a Closure Motion to be presented.

“Governors at Ysgol Meidrim produced a detailed response mapping out a carefully costed plan to develop on site a community hub side-by-side with the school. They were told that they were too late, and to just put it in writing durig the consultation process – which usually means any plan being rejected in a couple of sentences containing well-worn cliches, and communities feeling demoralised.

“The third issue raised concerns the nature of the education offered – here at primary level, not specialised secondary education. Conventional wisdom judges that mixed age-groups in smaller schools is an educational problem. Ysgol Meidrim however views it as a positive educational advantage that education is child-centred and that pupils move up when they are ready educationally, not all together at a set age. It seems to be particularly advantageous for children with Additional Learning Needs who fit into the more informal and homely environment of the school.

“This becomes evident in the campaign video published overnight by the school and which has been viewed over 6000 times on Facebook during the first 24 hours. The video – by children and governors – entitled “Ysgol fach – Calon Fawr” – is in Welsh with English sub-titles but also with use of sign language because one pupil has hearing difficulties. The school have often been told to leave emotion out of their case for the future of the school, but they insist that kindness and respect for all pupils is central to their cause.

“However the governors have presented their very detailed and costed case to develop a community hub, which could generate further income, on the school site. It is argued that a combination of developing a community hub and entering into federation with neighbouring schools with a special place for ALN pupils is a practical way forward. They have not been given so far a chance to discuss the proposals with education officers, but are submitting it into consultation with a further request for constructive discussions.”

Consultation

Plaid Cymru-controlled Carmarthenshire County Council is not commenting as it evaluates the responses to the consultation, but cabinet member for resources Cllr Alun Lenny said: “It’s argued that closing village schools kills communities. That doesn’t have to happen. Last Saturday, the Plaid Cymru group on Carmarthenshire County Council met at the former Llanfihangel-ar-arth primary school in the north of the county.

“Ffred Ffransis and Cymdeithas yr Iaith led a vigorous campaign against its closure in 2003. Since then, Ffred and other villagers have worked hard to obtain grants to turn the building into a modern and very busy community centre. This example proves that it’s possible to give new and different life to former village schools, as long as there’s the vision and drive to do so.”