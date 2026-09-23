Campaigner renews call for probe into finances of rail project

Martin Shipton

A transport campaigner has renewed his call for an Audit Wales investigation into a troubled rail testing project as those behind it consider options that include developing a data centre at the site.

Dr John McTighe claims tens of millions of pounds have been wasted on the Global Centre of Rail Excellence (GCRE) project at Onllwyn in Neath Port Talbot.

He has blamed Welsh Labour leader and former Transport Minister Ken Skates for what he describes as a “debacle”.

Dr McTighe wrote: “The level of project funding that has been wasted, currently at £48m soon to rise to £50m, is far in excess of any of the previous projects subjected to investigations by the Auditor General.”

He cited the Circuit of Wales, TVR and Gilestone Farm projects as comparisons.

Dr McTighe said Mr Skates had introduced GCRE in July 2017 following the failure of the Circuit of Wales project and claimed there had not been sufficient industry demand for the scheme.

He also questioned the original projected cost, saying £100m had been quoted in 2019 before the figure rose to £400m when investors were sought in January 2023.

He said: “GCRE are now saying that the £400m will only fund the rail test certification track. The Research and Development Centre, Education and Conference facilities and 100-bed hotel will be a future development progressed by private funding.”

Dr McTighe also questioned whether a circular track with a maximum speed of 110mph was suitable for testing and certifying high-speed rolling stock and disputed the level of demand for such a facility.

He said: “There is no demand from Europe and neither is there a demand in the UK.”

An update submitted by GCRE to the Senedd’s Economy, Energy and Connectivity Committee in September 2026 raises the possibility of developing a data centre at the site.

Business case

GCRE said a programme business case submitted to the Welsh Government in January considered four options for the project’s future.

They ranged from ending GCRE altogether to fully funding the rail project from the public purse.

Another option would see only the proposed Energy and Data Centre Partner development proceed, with no further development and planning work on the rail project.

A third would combine the energy and data centre development with a reduced rail project funded through a mixture of public and private investment.

GCRE said progress with the energy and data centre proposal meant it expected to submit an updated business case in autumn 2026.

The update said asking the Welsh Government to support significant capital investment at a time of “stretched resource across Wales is a huge challenge”.

But it added that the data centre development could provide an opportunity to “construct something more creative”, reducing the risk to government of proceeding with the rail project.

‘Vexatious’

Mr Skates rejected Dr McTighe’s criticisms and highlighted previous action taken against the campaigner.

He said: “Mr McTighe was last year fined more than £2,000 after his actions were found to be vexatious in relation to baseless claims about TrawsCymru bus services.

“South Wales Police had already investigated matters raised by Mr McTighe and found no offences. That contributed to him being barred from abusing the Freedom of Information process.

“The Tribunal that considered the matter said his conduct was unreasonable and obsessive, linked to widespread email campaigns.”

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