Campaigner warns that new pylon plans for rural Wales are driving support for Reform UK

Martin Shipton

An environmental campaigner has warned UK Energy Secretary Ed Miliband that plans to build “unnecessary” new pylon lines in rural Wales are driving support for politicians who oppose achieving net zero.

In a letter to Mr Miliband, Dr Jonathan Dean of the Campaign for the Protection of Rural Wales expresses concern about the potential duplication of electricity distribution networks.

He states: “I know I have written to you about this topic before, but I would urge you to intervene in some way regarding the electricity grid in Wales

“There are two regional DNOs [Distribution Network Operators] and one highly active, start up, iDNO [Independent Distribution Network Operator], and there is no evidence that the three of them are collaborating for the benefit of the whole system, as their operating licences from [the regulator] Ofgem demand.”

Dr Dean includes an email he has sent to First Minister Eluned Morgan as well as his response to a report from the Independent Advisory Group (IAG) on the electricity grid for Wales.

He states: “Without repeating the detail contained, in summary:

* a network based around the existing distribution network, but upgraded with higher capacity conductors, could satisfy the 2050 demand and supply requirements;

* new lines of pylons are highly unlikely to be required as existing poles and cable corridors can be used; and

* the overall enmeshed network would be more resilient than one based on long isolated spurs.

“Please, could I respectfully ask that before any decisions are made, either by Welsh Ministers, or yourself in the case of one project, that a full and proper network study for the whole of Wales is conducted. This would require collaboration of all network operators, as their respective licences demand.

“There is a very real danger that the strategic planning being conducted by NESO [the UK Government owned National Energy System Operator] will be undermined if the current opportunistic projects are consented. Public anger is driving support for politicians which will put achieving net zero at risk.”

Donations

Reform UK – which has received large donations from the fossil fuel industries – does not support the aim of net zero.

Dr Dean’s letter to Baroness Morgan states: “The need to upgrade the distribution grid (132 kV and below) is uncontested, the debate hinges around how. It would appear to me that if the existing grid were upgraded with higher capacity conductors (aluminium conductor composite core, ACCC) then the desired amount of capacity would be possible without new pylons, no new corridors and possibly few new poles. There should be few calls for undergrounding as essentially no new assets would be required (substation upgrades excepted).”

In his comments on the evidence submitted to the IAG, Dr Dean is critical of Green Gen Cymru, stating that the company’s evidence triggers many questions: “They note that NGET [National Grid Electricity Transmission] have the “north south” project … which could bring significant transmission capacity to mid Wales (rendering their own projects largely redundant) … My understanding from a meeting between John Pettigrew, the CEO of NGET, and the First Minister, is that there is a case to get power out of north Wales but less so into south Wales. I assume the need is to get the power south of transmission boundary B9 which could be in England or Wales

“It begs the question of GGC why they did not elect to become a CATO [Competitively Appointed Transmission Owner] and deliver this project which could connect up all the Bute Energy wind farms as well as those of other developers. By becoming an iDNO they restricted the capacity they could offer.

“GGC presents the case that new distribution capacity is needed in their network area and gives an estimate of up to 750 MVA (winter peak demand) while the current capacity is 275 MW. In order to help meet this peak demand of 750 MVA they propose three spurs of 132 kV providing 2,500 MW total capacity – significantly more than is required by local demand, as the primary purpose of their proposals is ‘export’ rather than meeting consumer needs. Using average capacity factors for onshore wind it would appear that the Bute Energy wind farms alone will greatly exceed local energy demand, and there are further projects from other developers.”

‘Re-conductored’

Dr Dean goes on to argue that if existing distribution networks were “re-conductored” with a new design of conductor known as aluminium conductor composite core (ACCC) the required output from the wind farms would be met, with potentially no pylons, no new corridors, possibly no new poles and no demands for undergrounding: “This would though require the three networks to collaborate,” he states. “As such collaboration is already a requirement of their respective licenses, it would be interesting to understand from the networks why this has not already happened, and from Ofgem why they have not demanded it. The IAG report does conclude that collaboration is necessary, and this rough assessment gives a glimpse of what might be possible if it happened.”

Green Gen Cymru chief executive Stuart George responded: “Green Gen Cymru recognises the strength of interest in how Wales’s electricity network is developed and the importance of coordinated strategic planning. We are continuing to engage openly with communities and stakeholders, including through a forthcoming consultation on the Vyrnwy–Frankton project, which will provide further opportunities for local input as proposals evolve.

“Our work sits within the national planning framework. Green GEN Cymru is explicitly referenced in the recently published Transitional Regional Energy Strategic Plan (tRESP) for Wales, which highlights the role of new distribution infrastructure in connecting renewable energy in Mid Wales. We continue to engage constructively with NESO, Ofgem, the Welsh Government and other network operators as the Regional Energy Strategic Planning process develops.

“We remain focused on working collaboratively with delivery partners to ensure Wales has a resilient, efficient and affordable electricity network that supports renewable energy, communities and long-term economic growth.”