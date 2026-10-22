Campaigners attack legacy of former Welsh Language Commissioner

Stephen Price

Welsh language campaigners have accused the former Welsh Language Commissioner of being ‘dismissive of ordinary people’s experiences’, and called for an end to its ‘soft approaches’ – calling for the urgent appointment of a new independent Commissioner.

Cymdeithas yr Iaith has called for the urgent appointment of a new, permanent, Welsh Language Commissioner with a track record of taking action to defend language rights, following the resignation of Efa Gruffudd Jones.

Gruffudd Jones has resigned from her position as Welsh Language Commissioner earlier this week, citing personal reasons.

In a Written Statement by Rhun ap Iorwerth MS, the First Minister of Wales shared: “I have today accepted the resignation of the Welsh Language Commissioner, Efa Gruffudd Jones for personal reasons.

“I thank her for all her work since her appointment in 2023.

“A full public appointments process will now be undertaken for a new Commissioner.

“In the meantime, Ms Gruffudd Jones appointed Lowri Williams as Deputy Welsh Language Commissioner, who will therefore exercise the functions of the Commissioner until the appointment process concludes.”

No further statements have been made about Gruffudd Jones’ reason for stepping down from the role.

In August this year, Cymdeithas yr Iaith voiced serious concerns about the Commissioner’s failures to regulate properly, pointing to the lowest number of complaint investigations on record, concerns about the relocation of the Commissioner’s office to the Welsh Government’s headquarters, and the weakening of a range of language rights policies.

While welcoming the appointment of Lowri Williams as Deputy Commissioner and wishing her well, Cymdeithas yr Iaith is calling for a swift appointment of a permanent Commissioner who will take forward the role’s core duties of regulation by expanding and strengthening Welsh language standards, holding public bodies and companies to account for their shortcomings, and re-establishing the Commissioner’s independence.

Heledd Gwyndaf, Chair of Cymdeithas yr Iaith’s Language Rights Group, said: “Having an effective regulator with a deep commitment to language rights is essential. Cymdeithas yr Iaith has long expressed concern about the weakening and devaluing of the Commissioner’s important regulatory role.

“What we have seen is the erosion of the office’s independence and its transformation into a body that promotes the Welsh language through soft approaches, siding with institutions while becoming increasingly dismissive of ordinary people’s experiences and the barriers citizens still face when trying to live their lives through Welsh.

“The new Welsh Government has been elected on ambitious promises to expand and strengthen rights, including extending them to banks, supermarkets and private car parks. We must have a Commissioner who is prepared to return the institution to its core function of standing up for Welsh-language rights.

“To turn the tide in favour of our language rights, the next Commissioner must start with a clean slate by committing to abandon the failed experiment of co-regulation. That work should begin immediately under the new leadership of Lowri Williams as Deputy Commissioner.

“We need the appointment of a permanent Commissioner that will restore confidence in the role as a serious, independent regulator – someone with the determination and commitment to exercise the full force of the law for the benefit of the Welsh language.”

Standards

In August, Gruffudd Jones called for Welsh language standards to be expanded as she marked a decade since their introduction at the National Eisteddfod.

Her hope was for the next decade to be used to expand and strengthen the standards in order to respond to new challenges and support the Cymraeg 2050 aspirations.

According to the Commissioner, Welsh language standards have been crucial in ensuring a consistency among Welsh language services across the public sector.

Efa Gruffudd Jones had also recently said existing Welsh language promotion strategies had yet to reach their full potential and should play a greater role in creating opportunities for people to speak the language in their daily lives.

The issue became the focus of a conference in Cardiff in September, bringing together around 150 representatives from organisations working to promote Welsh across the country.

She also recently raised concerns about the impact of BBC cuts on minority-language services alongside the Irish Language Commissioner for Northern Ireland

Efa Gruffudd Jones and Pól Deeds emphasised the vital role broadcasting plays in promoting regional and minority languages worldwide and warned that recent BBC announcements could be a threat to that.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.