Campaigners batting to save Welsh medium school release special recording of Calon Lân

As Wales marks St David’s Day, campaigners have released a powerful video celebrating a Welsh-medium school facing closure.

The recording, published by campaigners fighting to save Ysgol Meidrim in Carmarthenshire, features Welsh tenor Aled Wyn Davies and Owain Fisher — both members of the Hawkstone Farmers Choir — performing a specially adapted version of the hymn Calon Lân.

The revised lyrics incorporate the school’s slogan, “ysgol fach, calon mawr” — “small school, big heart”.

The song has been released as Carmarthenshire County Council’s consultation on proposals to close the school draws to a close on Monday (2 March), a decision campaigners say could have significant consequences for the village.

Those opposing the closure describe the performance as a positive and dignified show of support at a pivotal moment for the school and wider community.

They say weaving the school’s message into one of Wales’ most recognisable hymns underlines the connection between Welsh-medium education and the preservation of language, identity and local heritage. Rural schools such as Ysgol Meidrim, campaigners argue, play a central role in sustaining those traditions across generations.

A spokesperson for the school community said the performance reflects the strength of feeling locally.

“‘Ysgol fach, calon mawr’ reflects what Ysgol Meidrim means to us — small in size, but significant in heart and contribution,” they said.

“As the consultation draws to a close, on St David’s Day it feels especially important to celebrate the institutions that sustain our language and culture. We are incredibly grateful to everyone who gave their time and talent to make this possible.”

Carmarthenshire County Council will consider responses to the consultation before making a final decision on the school’s future.