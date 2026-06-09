Campaigners call for ‘ambitious’ action for the future of Welsh communities

Stephen Price

Welsh language campaigners have called on the Welsh Government to tackle the housing crisis facing Welsh communities and to ensure the future of the Welsh language as a living, community language.

Ahead of a statement by Siân Gwenllian on her ministerial priorities as Cabinet Minister for Government, Housing and Planning, Cymdeithas yr Iaith has said that the Welsh public expects “ambitious” action to address .

Cymdeithas has made a number of calls to the newly-formed government, including the introduction of a timetable and process for the preparation of a Property Act which incorporates the right to an adequate home directly into Welsh law.

The group also call for a ‘reset’ to the housing and planning system so that a house is treated as a home rather than an asset, as well as making rents truly affordable, alongside a higher percentage of the housing stock is in community ownership

Campaigners also call for a review of second homes measures and assurance that any review of the measure will lead to Welsh local authorities using all their planning powers in favour of the Welsh language within the current system

Finally, Cymdeithas are calling for statutory measures to put the recommendations of the Commission for Welsh Speaking Communities in place.

Jeff Smith, Chair of the Cymdeithas yr Iaith Sustainable Communities Group, said: “In the face of a constant decline in the number of Welsh speakers, especially in its strongholds, now is the time to act ambitiously in order to ensure the future of the Welsh language as a living, community language.

“We have been calling for a Property Act for many years. There is now an opportunity to draw one up that will reset the way the property system in Wales works, will ensure that the local market is not overwhelmed by the free market, and create a planning system that works from the bottom up, meets local need and works in favour of the Welsh language.

He added: “We will be looking for clear signs in the Minister’s statement, in accordance with the commitment in the 100 day plan to ‘begin the work of legislating for a Right to Adequate Housing’.

“The new Government has an opportunity to turn the tide in favor of the Welsh language and our communities.

“We will be holding “Rali Troi’r Llanw” (‘Turning the Tide for the Welsh Language’ rally) on the 4th of July in Porthmadog to make clear the steps needed to ensure the future of our Welsh communities.”