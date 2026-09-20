Campaigners call for end to compulsory worship in Welsh schools
Nation.Cymru staff
A campaign group has called for compulsory religious worship in Welsh schools to be scrapped and replaced with inclusive assemblies.
Wales Humanists has urged the Senedd’s Children, Young People and Education Committee to examine the law on collective worship during the Seventh Senedd and consider legislative reform.
Schools in Wales are legally required to provide a daily act of collective worship. In schools without a religious character, this must be wholly or mainly of a broadly Christian character.
Wales Humanists argues that the requirement is increasingly out of step with modern Wales and the approach taken by the Curriculum for Wales.
Under the curriculum, Religion, Values and Ethics (RVE) includes both religious and non-religious philosophical convictions.
The group wants compulsory worship in schools without a religious character replaced by inclusive assemblies where pupils could consider shared values, ethical questions, significant events and issues affecting their communities.
It has also called on the Senedd committee to examine pupils’ experiences of collective worship, arrangements for withdrawing children and whether the existing system is compatible with freedom of religion or belief.
The Welsh Government has committed to reviewing guidance on collective worship, but Wales Humanists says changing guidance would not address the underlying legal requirement.
The statutory requirement for collective worship in state schools dates back to 1944.
Kathy Riddick, Wales Humanists policy and campaigns manager, said: “Children should not have to choose between taking part in religious worship they do not share, and being separated from their classmates. Our schools should be places where every child can participate equally.
“Wales has already recognised the importance of representing both religious and non-religious beliefs in the curriculum. It is now time to bring our approach to school assemblies into line with those values.”
Wales Humanists is part of Humanists UK, a charity which campaigns on behalf of non-religious people.
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That… doesn’t gel with Welsh identity even I know that much. Though arguable the worship should be Druidism rather than Christianity, but even then Christianity is very much embedded in Welsh culture nowadays. Also there is Eglwys yng Nghymru (I am not sure how to pronounce this) which very much could use some support. Worth reminding that the UK has a state religion, it’s called Christianity. It’s a bit odd for State schools in a country with a nation religion, not to be teaching that religion. (Bit rich, since I got kicked out of RE class because I was a… Read more »
Neither Wales nor the UK has a state religion.
We are not that religious these days. how many chapels are now homes etc. Should be kept private unless a religious faith school. my daughter had to endure attempted brainwashing with RE, should fought back. Religion is personal, not government policy
Remember doing this in school thirty years ago. I’m shocked that this is still happening in our schools when so few people follow it nowadays. Religion of any kind should not be forced on anyone, let alone our kids!
Wales unlike England and Scotland has no established church. The Church in Wales not of Wales is the Episcopalian Anglican Church in Wales. The law was passed in a different pre devolution world. In my opinion there should not be faith schools either at least state funded. It should be possible to have a half day for those who want it to have Religious Instruction off site similar to what I believe happens in Italy. Those who do not want that or have no accepted place to have instruction can study enrichment subjects on that afternoon.
would strongly support retaining broadly Christian collective worship in Welsh schools. In Wales, this is about more than religious observance. Christianity has been central to the history and development of our communities, our language, our literature, our chapels and churches, and our national culture. The Abrahamic traditions have also contributed significantly to the moral framework underpinning our society—compassion, justice, charity, forgiveness, human dignity and responsibility for others. Our schools should reflect the Wales we have inherited while preparing children for the diverse Wales they will live in. That does not mean forcing a child to believe. It means giving children… Read more »