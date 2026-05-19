Campaigners call for Welsh Government to take over radar project decision

Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

A call has been lodged for the contentious DARC ‘space radar’ scheme in Pembrokeshire to be decided by Welsh Government rather than county planners.

In an application recently submitted to Pembrokeshire County Council following a public consultation, the Ministry of Defence wants to install 27 radar antenna and a long list of associated works at Cawdor Barracks, Brawdy for a worldwide network of sensors called the Deep Space Advanced Radar Concept (DARC) to track active satellites and other objects.

They would utilise three sites worldwide, part of the AUKUS trilateral security partnership, in the USA, the UK and Australia “enabling 360-degree coverage of the sky at all times of day and under any weather conditions”.

In late 2023, Cawdor Barracks was identified as the preferred UK site by the-then UK Defence Secretary, Grant Shapps.

A supporting statement says of the DARC scheme: “This capability is critical to protect and defend the services provided by satellites, ensuring continuity and resilience against collisions or debris-related incidents.

“Without DARC, the UK faces a significant risk of losing access to these vital services, which would have severe consequences for national security, economic stability, and public safety.”

It says the scheme would create 90 full time equivalent construction jobs, and, when operational, will result in the creation of 60 full time equivalent jobs including operation, maintenance and security staff.

St Davids City Council members recently unanimously opposed the pre-application consultation proposals, and public objectors have raised concerns with protests recently taking place outside the barracks and County Hall, Haverfordwest.

Former First Minister Eluned Morgan called for the scheme to be put on hold while Donald Trump is President of the USA.

Campaign group PARC against DARC, set up in 2024 to oppose scheme, has submitted an official request to ‘call in’ the application for DARC radar to the newly formed Plaid Cymru Welsh government, citing what it describes as “an extremely promising step forward for the campaign with an anti-DARC Plaid Cymru government now elected in the Senedd”.

A ‘call-in’ means the application could be decided at Welsh Government level rather than by county planners.

Campaigners argue that DARC should be called in to Welsh Government on the basis that it is “clearly a nationally significant development that lies well outside of the scope for consideration of Pembrokeshire County Council alone,” urging that it is called in so that a “fair and appropriate consideration of the suitability of a development that is so widely opposed can be placed within the context of the national priorities of Wales going forward”.

Plaid Cymru voted at their national conference in October 2024 to take action to oppose the project.

Anyone wishing to comment on the application before the county council has until May 20.

Pembrokeshire-based Jerome Flynn, who was first famous for his roles in Soldier Soldier, Robson & Jerome and more recently Game Of Thrones has described the scheme as “the most unspeakably abominable planning application led by the US military, backed by Donald Trump to place 27 radar dishes right on the edge of our beloved coastal national park”.