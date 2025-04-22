Campaigners challenge Labour MPs over benefit cuts for the disabled

Martin Shipton

Members of a group campaigning against benefit cuts for disabled people claim they have launched an appeal for public support in Swansea after the city’s three Labour MPs ignored them.

Two of the three MPs told Nation.Cymru the criticism of them was unjustified, while the third – Pensions Minister Torsten Bell – did not respond to our request for comment.

A spokesperson for Disabled People Against Cuts (DPAC) said: “It’s like this everywhere in the country. Disabled people are trying to contact their Labour MPs about proposed disability cuts. At best, we get a ‘copy and paste’ standard letter with no engagement on any points raised. In Gower, most of us don’t even receive that. It’s obviously an order right from the top. It’s surreal.

“We can’t get an answer. We also have serious concerns with the so-called ‘consultation’ process itself, and we do not have confidence that it will properly take our views into account. How can it be that there is one, and only one, public consultation meeting for the whole of Wales, and the most important proposals are entirely off the table for discussion?”

Public debate

The group says it has written, once again, to the MPs, demanding a public debate. This time, they are asking for the public to add their signatures, and have asked Labour-affiliated trade unions to instruct the three Swansea Labour MPs to attend the debate.

“Instead of being talked about on TV, all we want is a fair debate, in public. You can support us by visiting the Swansea DPAC LinkTree at https://linktr.ee/swanseaDPAC

Gower MP Tonia Antoniazzi said: “It is clear from the strength of turnout at the rally in Castle Square last month and from conversations with Gower constituents at my surgeries that people have deep and sincerely held concerns about the proposed welfare changes. Many of these proposals are still out for consultation and I would strongly encourage every resident who is affected, thinks they might be affected, or knows someone who could be, to take part and make their voice heard.

“I will be writing to representatives of Swansea DPAC to ask for the opportunity to meet and listen to their concerns directly. I will also be holding a dedicated surgery event for constituents to raise any individual concerns they have with me about these proposed changes. I will be posting more information regarding this to my social media channels in due course.”

‘Security issues’

Neath and Swansea East MP Carolyn Harris said: “Having searched my inbox the only other email I received from this gentleman was early April and therefore well within the response time that I give constituents for a reply.

“If he did not give a full postal address that is relevant to my constituency this would cause further delay.

“Further to this, I have or will be responding to all constituents who contacted me regarding this issue, but a public meeting is problematic because of security issues.

“I will not be making any further comment.”

Swansea West MP Torsten Bell did not respond.

Disability Wales

Meanwhile Disability Wales issued a statement claiming the £5bn benefits “crackdown” would leave many disabled people in Wales considerably worse off without fundamentally tackling the systemic barriers to employment and independent living.

The statement said: “Forecasts indicate that, under these proposed changes, disabled people could lose up to £4,500 a year due to reductions in their Personal Independence Payments (PIP). Alarmingly, around 375,000 individuals across the UK may become ineligible for PIP altogether. The implications of these cuts are deeply concerning for the 25% of Wales’ population who are disabled.

“For many, PIP is a crucial source of financial support that helps cover essential disability-related costs such as mobility aids, personal care, transport and other vital resources. It is an enabler, allowing disabled people to live independent lives, access work, maintain their dignity and participate in society. Reducing PIP would significantly diminish the quality of life for countless disabled people, creating further barriers to inclusion and independence.

“The UK Government is embellishing its mission to save money with claims that benefit cuts will act as an incentive for more people to gain employment without recognition or any clear plan to tackle wider inequalities faced in the workplace, independent living, education and transport.

“Cutting vital financial support will further exacerbate hardships faced by disabled people courtesy of 14 years of austerity and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and cost-of-living crisis.

“It costs significantly more for disabled people to live and the highest level of PIP, which is currently around £737 a month, is often insufficient to cover these additional costs. The fear, then, is that stripping away this lifeline will lower disabled people’s living standards and plunge even more people into poverty.

“Concerns are also rife for young disabled people who will not be eligible for the health element of Universal Credit until they are 22-years-old. This will leave many without vital financial support and force people to look for work in an inaccessible and unequal system.

“These systemic inequalities are deeply embedded in the benefits system itself. Many disabled people have already lost their lives due to the cruelty of the existing system, and there is widespread fear that further unjust changes could push more disabled people not into employment, but into grave hardship.

‘Regressive plans’

Rhian Davies, chief executive of Disability Wales said: “The PIP benefit is a good example of a progressive approach to recognising and addressing the additional costs faced by disabled people in everyday life and is an investment in a more inclusive society. In Wales, through the work of the Disability Rights Taskforce we have been identifying other ways to tackle barriers to exclusion, however the UK Government’s cruel and regressive plans will undermine all this by increasing poverty and inequality.”

“Wales has the highest number of PIP claimants, and yet the UK Government has not published an impact report to explore the consequences of the proposed cuts here. Disability Wales is therefore calling on the Senedd’s Equality and Social Justice Committee to launch an inquiry to ensure that disabled people in Wales are not forgotten.

“PIP plays an essential role in supporting disabled people’s ability to work. Cutting this support is therefore counterproductive and undermines disabled people’s ability to participate in society, including in the workforce. We must ensure that the welfare system supports disabled people, rather than penalising them.

“The impact of political decisions on disabled people is often disregarded which is why we need more disabled people in positions of power. Disability Wales calls on disabled people in Wales who are interested in getting involved in politics, including standing for elected office at a local and national level in Wales, to join its Access to Politics Grassroots network.

“These cuts not only threaten the livelihood of disabled people but also risk further erosion of rights and equality.

“In light of these proposed reforms, Disability Wales and our allies are calling on the UK Government to reconsider its approach. We urge decision-makers to protect disability benefits to ensure that disabled people across Wales can continue to live, work, and contribute to society without fear of losing the support they rely on.”

