Campaigners disappointed at recommendation for reopening Bangor to Afon Wen line

Railway campaigners have welcomed a new feasibility report on re-opening the Bangor to Afon Wen line but describe its conclusion as disappointing.

The 219-page report by AtkinsRéalis, Cardiff, has been prepared for Transport for Wales and favours building a train-tram line which would not be able to carry freight.

The feasibility study notes that since its closure in the 1960s, the former alignment of the route has been put to different alternative uses – from road schemes to steam heritage railways to business/farming use.

As a consequence, the report’s authors note the advantages of using Light Rail and Tram/Train technology to allow services to be reinstated along the former route, by “minimising the impact of the areas where the existing alignment has been lost”.

Preferred route

The feasibility study has identified a potential preferred route for the whole length between Bangor and Afon Wen (43.7km), which would, wherever possible, follow the route of the former railway corridor, on the basis that a large proportion of it remains within Welsh Government or Local Authority ownership – or is being used for a transport function already, either as an Active Travel Route or by a heritage railway.

However, a quarter of the overall route has been provisionally assessed as having either high or very high intervention issues, predominately arising from the requirement for significant engineering works, for example where a viaduct structure is required over the A55 road constructed since the railway closed in 1960s/1970s) or where a large number of residential/commercial businesses would be impacted by the reopening of the line.

Lord Beeching

Traws Link Cymru (TLC), was formed in 2013 to campaign for the railway lines between Aberystwyth and Carmarthen and Bangor and Afon Wen to be reinstated, restoring a rail link between the north and south of Wales.

Both lines were closed in the 1960s as a result of Lord Beeching’s cull of railway lines which were deemed to be uneconomic.

TLC has argued that new railway lines could provide the stimulus needed to kick-start economic and social regeneration throughout Wales.

The organisation’s chair Dylan Wilson-Lewis, who recently featured in a Channel 4 series ‘Abandoned Railways from Above’ said: “We diplomatically welcome the publication of the report but express disappointment that it is focused on a light rail solution.

“TLC has always supported the restoration of the full heavy rail route that was closed in 1964, which would reinstate the region to the Welsh rail network and provide a better option of using existing rolling stock to maximise inter-regional connectivity by the means of extending regular mainline services throughout the region and beyond.

“For example a through service between Pwllhelli to Manchester Airport. It would also facilitate strategic north-south services, for example Bangor to Aberystwyth.

“Heavy rail restoration would also enable the option of freight services. Above all, reintegration of the Bangor – Afonwen line would generate considerable economic growth to the north-west region, which this report fails to address as part of its overall objectives.

‘Lacks ambition’

Mr Wilson-Lewis added: “Light rail precludes through-services via Caernarfon and as a result lacks ambition.

“Reinstatement of Afonwen to Bangor to the overall Welsh national rail network, using existing rolling stock, and facilitating greater inter-regional connectivity, has always been TLC’s ambition and objective.”

He said: “There would also be an additional cost factor in procuring a new light rail rolling stock fleet that could only be used on this line.

“It’s also worth mentioning that existing local bus services should be completely integrated to connect smaller communities to a restored conventional railway, transporting passengers to the railheads at Caernarfon and Pwllheli for example.”

