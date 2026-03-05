Campaigners fear Reform’s ‘extremely dangerous’ plans for the Welsh language

Amelia Jones

Welsh language campaigners have said the Reform manifesto shows that the party understands nothing about Wales, after Nigel Farage claimed that the Welsh language is ‘thriving.’

When announcing the Reform manifesto today (Thursday, 5 March), Nigel Farage and Dan Thomas said the party intends to abolish the target of reaching one million Welsh speakers by 2050 because the language is “thriving,” which, according to Cymdeithas yr Iaith, shows that the party understands nothing about Wales.

Cymdeithas has expressed concerns over Reform’s “extremely dangerous” plans for the Welsh language and Welsh communities.

Additionally, there is uncertainty over the future of the Welsh Language Commissioner’s office under Reform’s leadership.

The Reform UK party has made a promise to support the Welsh language when launching the party’s manifesto in Newport today.

Their promises include supporting the National Eisteddfod, and pressuring the Westminster Government to continue supporting S4C.

The party also said that they intend to replace “arbitrary” targets for the language, and party leader Nigel Farage MP added that there was no need for “quangos” either when asked about the position of Welsh Language Commissioner.

Farage said: “From what I can understand the Welsh language is thriving in Wales. It’s being taught in schools.

“It seems the under 40s speak a lot more Welsh than the over 40s in some parts. I would say let Welsh culture, let the Welsh language thrive

“I don’t see that it needs targets or quangos. If it’s happening, it’s happening because people want it to happen, and I think that’s a very good thing.”

The leader of Reform in Wales, Dan Thomas added: “There’s plenty of examples of arbitrary targets where they don’t work and in a decade or two time they get reversed. Look at the 50% target with regard to university admissions.

“…We support the Welsh language but we don’t think the target is necessary, it’s organically, on its own doing very well.”

Nigel Farage added that he was “impressed” with the effort that had gone into producing the manifesto.

He said: “The other parties have revealed fantasy policies, but this document is a serious plan to ensure the real change that Wales deserves.

“I’m looking forward to campaigning alongside Dan Thomas and the Welsh team between now and 7 May.”

Mr Farage also said at the event in Newport: “May 7 will bring an end to Labour’s dominance in Wales, particularly in the Valleys.

“And, if we get this right, we will get rid of the worst Prime Minister any of us have seen in our lifetime.”

In response, Owain Meirion, Chair of Cymdeithas said: “Considering that only 17.8% of Wales’ population can speak Welsh, and that the proportion of speakers has steadily declined over the last two censuses to the lowest figure ever, the fact that Nigel Farage believes Welsh is thriving shows his complete ignorance.

“Of course, Farage will not be a candidate in Wales nor accountable to the people of Wales.

“The only policy the party have regarding the Welsh language is to remove the target of a million speakers by 2050, thereby cutting the support that already exists for the language.

“Additionally, there is no mention of the Welsh language in any other section of the manifesto.

“It is clear that the party has no real interest in the Welsh language or our communities, and both would be in enormous danger under a Reform UK government.”