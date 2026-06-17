Campaigners oppose Reform call to end Welsh Government international relations spending

Mark Mansfield

Reform UK’s call to end Welsh Government spending on international relations has been condemned by campaign groups, who say the move would damage Wales’ reputation abroad while delivering only minimal savings.

The criticism follows a motion tabled in the Senedd by Reform UK MS Llyr Powell seeking to end all Welsh Government spending on international relations activities.

Campaigners said the proposal would reverse years of international engagement by Wales and could weaken efforts to tackle global issues such as climate change.

The Welsh Government’s international relations budget is worth around £9.2 million a year, with approximately £1 million allocated to international sustainable development projects.

Supporters of the spending point to initiatives such as the Mbale tree-planting programme in Uganda, which plants a tree for every child born in Wales. The scheme is intended to support carbon sequestration, climate resilience and local livelihoods.

A spokesperson for Global Climate Justice Cymru said the challenges facing Wales increasingly require international cooperation.

They said: “At a time when climate change, economic inequality and conflict are global challenges that do not respect borders, turning inward and cutting off the partnerships that help us respond to them is not strength, it is retreat.

“Wales cannot insulate itself from the world by pretending it isn’t part of it.”

Campaigners also cited the Well-being of Future Generations (Wales) Act, which includes consideration of Wales’ contribution to global wellbeing among its goals.

The Wales Overseas Agencies Group argued that the spending represented a small proportion of overall public expenditure while helping maintain international links.

A spokesperson said: “Wales’ reputation as an outward-looking, internationally engaged nation has been hard-won. It reflects decades of leadership on sustainable development and global solidarity.

“Cutting this funding would not save meaningful sums, but it would send a damaging signal that Wales is turning its back on the world.”

Opponents of the motion say the implications would extend beyond international development work.

They note that around £8 million of the budget is used to support overseas economic and cultural links, and argue that reducing the funding could affect trade, investment and international partnerships.

Campaigners are calling on Members of the Senedd to oppose the motion when it comes to a vote, and to instead recommit to Cymru’s role as a globally responsible, engaged and forward-looking nation.