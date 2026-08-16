Campaigners raise concerns as council confirms no evidence behind river safety claims

Abby Neve

A council has confirmed it holds no recorded evidence to support its repeated public warnings that a popular river is unsafe for swimming, despite messaging urging people to stay out of the water.

Campaigners say that the council is aware that people are swimming in the River Taff, but no attempt has been made to make it safer.

Eben Myrddin Muse, who sent the FOI request to the council, said: “For me it’s simple. Cardiff Council know people are swimming, especially children. They can’t demonstrate knowledge of objective hazards nor do they monitor water quality. People get hurt on their watch – it’s so obvious they should be doing more for public health.”

In a Freedom of Information response, Cardiff Council said it had no water temperature records, surveys, inspections, incident logs, or hazard assessments for the stretch of the River Taff in or around Bute Park.

The only evidence provided to support its claims of ‘hidden currents, cold-water shock and unseen hazards’ was a photograph of a warning sign in Bute Park, near where swimmers can often be found.

Ann Buzz, a mother of three, wants improvements to safety in the river. She said:

“My teenage daughter swims there, she was unwell after one swim but we can’t be sure why. I’m shocked there’s no logs on safety or water quality information for people to make a more informed decision. That’s why a group of parents and others want to do our own water testing and have set up a group.”

“I’d like to see a dedicated swimming area away from hazards that mean unsafe areas are avoided and have stricter controls. Much like the Warren at Hay on Wye. If a small area can do this surely a capital city can. Much like Europe who have done this for decades. It would be a positive for Cardiff like in Paris who promote this to tourists.”

When asked for any water temperature records, surveys, inspections, incident logs, or hazard assessments relating to this stretch of the River Taff, the council responded:

“Cardiff Council does not hold this information therefore under Section 17 of the Freedom of Information Act 2000 this acts as a refusal notice.”

The Council also said in the Freedom of Information Request which asked whether any consideration had been given to alternative safety measures, such as signage, safe entry and exit points, rescue equipment, public information, or managed access:

“Police, Fire Previous Park Ranger attended throwline training. Throwlines kept at visitor centre.”

‘Access to the water cannot realistically be prevented’

A redacted email contained as evidence in the FOI request from the Fire and Rescue Service reads:

“Whilst it is recognised that access to the water cannot realistically be prevented, there may be an opportunity for partners to enhance the existing control measures, particularly in relation to mitigating the consequences should an individual get into difficulty.”

“Given the consistent use of this location and the limitations around enforcement, enhancing the ability for safe rescue and improving risk awareness may represent a proportionate and achievable way to reduce the likelihood of serious harm to those who choose to enter the water.”

“I would be more than happy to discuss options with any partners and stakeholders and attend a site visit with other partners to review what action we can take to mitigate the risks at Blackweir. If this is something you can support please let me know.”

Further emails show correspondence discussing the presence of youths jumping into the river in Bute Park.

Another redacted email from South Wales Police said that despite police, council and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service visiting the river, “the presence didn’t really deter the large group of youths and the families from entering the water”.

A Cardiff Council spokesperson said: “Cardiff Council’s water safety advice is based on national guidance and is intended to help the public understand the risks associated with open water.

“The advice that we issue applies to all open water across Cardiff and is not specific to any individual location.”

“It reflects water safety messages promoted by organisations such as Water Safety Wales and the National Water Safety Forum, which highlight the potential dangers that can be present in rivers, lakes and other area of open water.”

“These include cold-water shock, changing currents, submerged objects and other unseen hazards.”

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