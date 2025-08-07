Campaigners say would-be Labour Senedd Member ‘is unfit for public office’

Martin Shipton

Campaign groups have said a Cardiff Labour councillor is unfit to hold public office after she was put on a candidates’ shortlist for next year’s Senedd election.

Cllr Jennifer Burke is one of eight aspiring MSs who are competing for places on Labour’s list of candidates for the new “super-constituency” of Caerdydd Ffynon Taf, covering the Westminster seats Cardiff North and Cardiff East. She is Cardiff council’s cabinet member for culture, sport and parks.

Sewage pumping station

Steph Wilkins, who chairs Llandaff North Residents’ Association, has sent us a statement which says: “I am writing to you in response to recent Nation Cymru articles about the Labour nominations for the Caerdydd Ffynnon Taf shortlist.

“I saw from the article that my local councillor, Jennifer Burke, has been shortlisted. I know Cllr Burke quite well in my capacity as a previous member of the Labour Party: Cllr Burke was a member of my local branch, and of the Constituency Labour Party. However, most of my dealings with her, of which there are many over several years, have been in my capacity as Chair of Llandaff North Residents’ Association (and committee member of Friends of Hailey Park).

“One of the biggest issues in Llandaff North in the past few years was the construction of a sewage pumping station on Hailey Park. As many will know, the community fought it hard, raising £40,000 for a legal challenge via judicial review, which we ultimately lost and the construction went ahead (running 12 months late).

“I can safely say that the community was not satisfied with the level of representation from both our councillors, a particular disappointment given Cllr Burke was, and still is, cabinet member for parks. I have sent you a timeline of events separately outlining some of our concerns.

“One particular incident sticks in my mind: a meeting was convened between Llandaff North Residents’ Association, Friends of Hailey Park and YGC Rebel Mams, Cllr Dilwar Ali and Cllr Burke on October 17 2022.

“We were taken aback that during the course of the conversation, when we raised our concerns at the lack of representation, and suggested possible options, Cllr Burke seemed more preoccupied with maintaining her cabinet salary than supporting her community.

“I, and others, do not believe Cllr Burke is fit for public office.”

Timeline

The timeline of events mentioned by Ms Wilkins included reference to a Cardiff council cabinet meeting held on September 28 2022 where the issue of leasing the council required land to Dwr Cymru Welsh Water was approved without a vote. Cllr Burke did not declare an interest at the start of the meeting or at the start of the item, did not abstain, did not speak against the proposal or vote against it.

Two days later, on September 30, the residents’ association held a public meeting to update residents on the Save Hailey Park campaign. Cllr Burke attended the meeting, but at no point revealed that the lease of land for the sewage pumping station had been agreed.

On October 16 2022 Cllr Burke approached Ms Wilkins in Hailey Park and they had a cordial chat. At no point did Cllr Burke mention that the council had agreed to lease the land.

On October 17, Cllr Burke participated in a virtual meeting with the campaigners, informing them that she had declared an interest and left the room at the council cabinet meeting when the lease of the land was approved.

On October 18, having viewed the video recording of the cabinet meeting, campaigners emailed Cllr Burke and asked her to explain the discrepancy between what she had told them and what the video showed. She did not respond, but left the WhatsApp group set up to discuss the campaign and asked the campaigners to communicate in future on all matters relating to the sewage pumping station with her ward colleague, Cllr Ali.

‘Extremely unprofessional’

Another community group, Save Pentwyn Leisure Centre, posted a response to Nation.Cymru’s original story via Facebook, stating: “Jennifer Burke is extremely unprofessional. We held a public meeting in 2023 and she threw a massive strop and threatened to leave. She also complained about childcare and told everyone she was a single parent.

“She has ignored the views of residents and hasn’t carried out a proper consultation. She really wanted to hand our leisure centre over to the now bankrupt Cardiff Rugby and claimed that we needed them to make the leisure centre financially viable. She was a ‘Friend of Cardiff Rugby’ [her entry on the council’s register of members’ interests shows she still is] and put them before residents.

“We complained to [council leader] Huw Thomas who ignored our complaints and we complained to the Public Services Ombudsman for Wales who said she hadn’t broken the members’ code of conduct.”

‘Challenging’

Cllr Burke responded: “Any member of the public is entitled to their opinion, but it’s important to put the facts on record. Throughout the Hailey Park process, I took my responsibilities seriously and acted in line with all advice and declarations required of me. This was a challenging case involving a statutory utilities provider and legal processes outside of councillors’ control.

“I attended multiple public meetings, provided objections at planning meetings, liaised with council officers, and worked with residents to try to secure clarity and mitigation. I also raised the issue directly with senior members of the administration and sought meetings on behalf of concerned residents.

“I recognise that not everyone will agree with the outcome or with my approach, but I stand by my efforts to support the community while respecting the legal limits of my role as a cabinet member.

“In my wider role as a ward member and cabinet member, I’ve delivered a successful neighbourhood regeneration bid to relocate the MUGA [multi-use games area] in Llandaff North, put 11 parks in Cardiff into trust — the highest of any cabinet member — and supported our city to achieve 21 Green Flag awards, recognising excellence in green space management and community engagement.”

