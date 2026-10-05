Campaigners seeks urgent BBC meeting over Welsh-language cuts

Nation.Cymru staff

Language campaigners have requested an urgent meeting with BBC Cymru managers to press them to halt cuts to Welsh-language programmes and jobs.

Cymdeithas yr Iaith has written to the broadcaster following the announcement of changes to Radio Cymru’s schedule and plans to reduce staffing at BBC Cymru Wales by around 45 posts.

Its chair, Owain Meirion, said: “The BBC has broken the trust of the people of Wales.

“The impact of cutting Welsh-language news and current affairs services will be far greater than cutting English-language services of this kind, because there is an abundance of English-language media available.

“We have requested an urgent meeting with the BBC to demand answers about the fact that the Welsh language is losing further ground across the media.

“We will call on them to halt the implementation of cuts to BBC Radio Cymru programmes, jobs and any other cuts planned to Welsh-language and Wales-related broadcasting.”

The group is also challenging changes to the BBC’s programming agreement with S4C, following freedom of information requests about a deal to exchange some television output for greater prominence on iPlayer.

Mr Meirion said: “At present, our Welsh-language media are controlled by politicians and major broadcasters in London. This British system is not a friend to the Welsh language or to Wales.”

He added: “We call on the Welsh Government to intervene urgently and accelerate the process of establishing a Shadow Broadcasting and Communications Authority for Wales, in order to protect local and national public-service media platforms.

“In the meantime, we call on the Westminster Government to provide sufficient funding for public-service broadcasting and journalism services in Wales.”

Programme changes

The request follows Cymdeithas yr Iaith’s launch of a petition calling for broadcasting in Wales to be protected and powers and funding devolved.

Under the BBC’s plans, Dros Ginio will end, while the Saturday editions of Dros Frecwast and football programme Ar y Marc will be replaced by podcasts.

A new programme, Yr Wythnos, will offer a weekly news and political round-up on Fridays. Gwleidydda will be broadcast on Saturday mornings in place of Dros Frecwast.

The Bwletin Amaeth farming bulletin will also end. The BBC has said agricultural and rural stories will instead feature in its main news output.

BBC Cymru Wales said the changes reflected financial pressures and changing audience habits, with more people using digital platforms.

It said it needed to contribute towards around £500 million in savings across the corporation and had sought to minimise the impact on audiences and prioritise services it believed could attract more listeners and viewers.

S4C agreement

Documents obtained by Cymdeithas yr Iaith show S4C’s board agreed in principle to exchange some programming hours supplied by the BBC for improved prominence and features on BBC iPlayer.

The previous arrangement required the BBC to provide S4C with 10 hours of Welsh-language programming each week. The Media Act 2024 allowed those arrangements to be changed.

The campaign group has asked how much programming has been given up and raised concerns about the implications for S4C’s own streaming service, Clic.

It has also asked the Senedd’s Culture Committee to recall S4C bosses to answer further questions about the agreement.

The Welsh Government’s 2026–30 Programme for Government commits to working towards the devolution of broadcasting powers, beginning with a shadow authority to protect and strengthen public-service media.

Cymdeithas yr Iaith has previously criticised the proposed timetable of spring 2028 at the earliest, arguing that the pressures facing broadcasters require an earlier response.

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