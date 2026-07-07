Campaigners urge new minister to deliver ‘radical new chapter’ for Welsh language

Nation.Cymru staff

Campaigners have called on the Welsh Government’s new minister for the Welsh language to deliver a “radical new chapter” for the language as she prepares to outline her priorities in the Senedd.

Anna Brychan, Cabinet Secretary for Education and the Welsh Language, is due to make a statement on the Government’s Welsh language priorities on Tuesday afternoon.

Ahead of the statement, Cymdeithas yr Iaith said the new minister had inherited significant powers and existing policy commitments but must now demonstrate how the Government intends to deliver them.

The campaign group said it wanted to see greater action on language rights, Welsh-medium education and support for Welsh-speaking communities.

Owain Meirion, the organisation’s national chair, said previous governments had failed to match their rhetoric with action.

“The minister inherits significant powers and ready-made plans as a result of campaigns undertaken in recent years – from the power to introduce new language rights in relation to electricity, gas and mobile phone companies, to ensuring every young person leaves school able to speak Welsh confidently under the Welsh Language and Education Act, and plans to turn the tide for our Welsh-speaking communities.”

His comments come three days after Cymdeithas yr Iaith’s Troi’r Llanw (Turning the Tide) rally in Porthmadog, where campaigners called on ministers to take stronger action to protect and promote the language.

In a message of support sent to the rally, Brychan praised the organisation’s campaigning record.

She wrote:

“The Welsh language has never developed through goodwill alone. It has progressed because people demanded change, held institutions to account, and refused to accept the status quo.

“That is why the work of Cymdeithas yr Iaith is so important. For decades, you have kept the pressure on us all – fairly, tenaciously, and sometimes uncomfortably.”

Meirion said attention would now turn to the minister’s statement in the Senedd.

“Previous governments had no shortage of warm words, but were less prepared to take the necessary action to stop the decline in the position of Welsh and ensure a positive future for the language.

“We welcomed the minister’s message of support for our Turning the Tide rally. The attention now turns to her important statement today. We want to hear the practical details – how, when, who will deliver it, and how it will be funded.

“The new minister must present a radical new chapter that takes people’s language rights seriously and delivers targets that will make a real difference every day in communities across Wales.”

Welsh language standards

The group is also calling on the Government to press ahead with extending Welsh language standards to more sectors, including utilities and telecommunications, strengthen enforcement of existing language rights, implement recommendations made by the Commission for Welsh-speaking Communities and expand Welsh-medium education.

Plaid Cymru pledged in its election manifesto to act on the commission’s recommendations, strengthen Welsh language rights by extending standards to UK Government bodies and parts of the private sector, and ensure every child has the opportunity to become a confident Welsh speaker.