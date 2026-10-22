Campaigners warn Welsh island could be target in nuclear attack amid fears of ‘no safe evacuation’

Dale Spridgeon, Local Democracy Reporter

Anti-nuclear campaigners claim a Welsh island could become a target for Russia and Iran if the UK’s first small modular reactor nuclear power station is built there.

PAWB (People Against Wylfa B) also claim that there would be “no safe evacuation” from the island in the event of an attack.

The campaign group raised its concerns in an open letter to the Secretary of State for the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ), Miatta Fahnbulleh MP.

Wylfa was selected by the UK Government in April and the nuclear project is being led by Great British Energy – Nuclear (GBE-N) and Rolls-Royce SMR in a £2.5 billion partnership

It’s expected to create 8,000 jobs across the UK, including 3,000 in North Wales.

DESNZ has stated the “highest standards” of safety and security surround the UK’s nuclear sites.

GBN-E said it “recognised” that the people of Ynys Môn had questions about the plans and “looked forward to discussing them openly and constructively.”

But the promises of new jobs and safety assurances have not reassured the anti-nuclear campaigners who have expressed their “deep concerns”.

Increasing threats

In their letter to Ms Fahnbulleh, they said: “Increasing threats of war mean that we will be targets for attack. Russia and Iran have both threatened us due to our interventions in Ukraine and the use of British bases for the bombing of Iran. Nuclear power stations are now regular targets for attack.

“How are we to be protected? How are we to get off the island in the event of an attack or nuclear accident?

“There are two bridges connecting us to the mainland, and even if there were three, there would be no safe evacuation possible, without the danger of accidents.

“RAF Valley is also on the island, making us a further target.”

They also believe that waste produced by the possible new nuclear reactors will also “serve as an ongoing target and risk” and would “remain on-site for at least 100 years, being too hot to remove”.

“Our future generations will be responsible for this; not a legacy we want to bequeath.”

They dispute claims “electricity generated at Wylfa would go to homes” adding: “how are we to know the end use of the electricity to be generated by these nuclear reactors.”

They also believe droughts and wildfires “have threatened the safety” of nuclear plants all over the world including at Sizewell B, this year.

“We implore you to reconsider pouring more money into these nuclear reactors, yet to receive the Generic Development Consent order, and instead concentrate our resources to upgrading the grid, as you propose, and using our excellent renewable energy sources.”

Highest standard of safety

A spokesperson for Department for Energy, Security and Net Zero (DEZNZ), said: “The UK adheres to the highest standards of safety and security at our nuclear sites, which are heavily protected and overseen by independent regulators.

“The Gwyndod project will power the equivalent of three million homes, create thousands of good skilled jobs on site and drive economic growth in the region after years of neglect.”

A GBE-N spokesperson added: “Safety, security and environmental protection are fundamental to the nuclear industry and will be at the heart of Gwyndod Power Station throughout its construction, operation and decommissioning.

“Our project will meet the high standards required by the UK’s independent nuclear regulators, and will secure development consent through the statutory planning process.

“We recognise that the people of Ynys Môn will have questions about our plans, and we look forward to discussing them openly and constructively with our neighbours.

“Gwyndod will generate enough secure, clean electricity to power the equivalent of at least three million homes, while creating thousands of jobs during construction and hundreds of long-term, well-paid jobs in operation for more than 60 years.”

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.