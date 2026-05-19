Campaigners welcome first Welsh language Cabinet meeting

Stephen Price

Welsh language campaigners have welcomed the first ever cabinet meeting to be held in Welsh, and say they are “looking forward” to seeing the Welsh Government take action for the Welsh language.

The meeting marked the beginning of a new programme of government, which Plaid Cymru pledged will be centred on improving public services, supporting families and growing the Welsh economy.

Ahead of the meeting, First Minister, Rhun ap Iorwerth said: “This is a government of action, a government for all, and a government of new ideas. The hard work has now started.

“Our focus is on the issues that matter most to people in every part of Wales – cutting waiting lists, supporting families with the cost of living, creating good jobs, raising standards in education and tackling child poverty.

“As First Minister, I am determined to end siloed working and unnecessary duplication across government. This Cabinet will work as one team, with ministers focused on delivering together in the interests of the people of Wales.

“We will lead with openness and purpose, building trust through practical action and visible outcomes.

“The people of Wales expect a government that listens, that stands up boldly for Wales, and that works together to get things done. That is exactly what this Cabinet is determined to deliver.”

“Historic step”

Mirain Owen, communications vice-chair of Cymdeithas yr Iaith said: “The fact that yesterday’s cabinet meeting was conducted through the medium of Welsh for the first time ever is an important and historic step that gives the language status at the highest level of government.

“We look forward to seeing the Plaid Cymru government taking concrete action for the Welsh language. As well as all the commitments in the 100 Day Plan, we expect them to introduce a Property Act early in the Senedd term that will ensure people’s right to a home, introduce dedicated areas of higher density of Welsh speakers, and urgently implement all the recommendations of the Commission for Welsh-speaking Communities.”

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She added: “We also want to see steps taken now to ensure that all children receive Welsh-medium education in the future, to continue the work of introducing legal rights to use Welsh in all public and private services, and to ensure the language’s place across all media by creating a broadcasting and communications regime for Wales.

“This is the opportunity to turn the tide in favour of the Welsh language and our communities. Community representatives from all over Wales will call on the new government to seize this opportunity at a rally in Porthmadog on 4 July.”