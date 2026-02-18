Campaigners who fought a ‘David and Goliath’ battle hailed as heroes following decision to build new rail station in a Welsh city

Local campaigners who fought a ‘David and Goliath’ battle have been hailed as heroes behind a decision to build a new rail station.

The Magor and Undy Walkway Station is expected to be the first of five new stops in and around Newport to be completed under a major investment in Welsh railways announced by Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The Labour leader set out support for a £14 billion investment in Welsh railways during a visit to Transport for Wales’ depot at Taffs Well, near Cardiff, with Welsh First Minister Eluned Morgan.

Opposition parties have questioned the timing of the announcement, which reconfirms £445 million allocated to rail projects in last June’s spending review, ahead of the Senedd election in May.

Politicians locally have however praised community volunteers who 14 years ago formed the MAGOR – or Magor Action Group on Rail – to campaign for a new walkway station at Magor and Undy intended to be easily accessible for commuters on foot.

They pushed the station as a way of easing congestion on the M4, and the wider local road network, as commuters in the villages west of Newport would have an easy alternative to the car and no need to drive to the Severn Tunnel Junction station.

Monmouthshire Labour MP Catherine Fookes praised the “incredible” local campaigners while Monmouthshire County Council leader Mary Ann Brocklesby said the group is the “real story and the real heroes.”

Though the PM announced work on the stations will start this year it isn’t expected physical construction work will get underway on the first two stations, including Magor and Undy, until 2028.

Independent county councillor for Magor West, Frances Taylor, who was a founding member of the action group, called the government’s announcement “incredible.”

She said: “I am delighted to finally have confirmation that Magor and Undy Walkway station will be built first and that construction will start in 2029.

“The MAGOR group have shown unwavering effort, energy and persistence in campaigning for the station for our community against all the odds in a real ‘David and Goliath’ struggle.”

MP Ms Fookes said: “I want to thank the incredible local campaigners, including the Magor Rail Group and our local councillors, whose tireless work has helped make this possible.

Monmouthshire council had also lobbied for the Magor and Undy station and that is should be the first of the five stations to be completed, though the MAGOR group has insisted it should be a priority as they say, unlike the stations at Cardiff East, Llanwern, Newport West and Somerton it isn’t dependent on the upgrade to the South Wales Mainline.

Labour’s Cllr Brocklesby said: “The real story and the real heroes are a band of committed residents in Magor and Undy. They are living proof that if you believe in something, refuse to give up despite many obstacles and stay the course, good things happen.”

Retired railway man, and Magor resident, Ted Hand who founded the group in March 2012 said it plans had been dismissed for many years as unworkable.

The plan was given added impetus by the cancellation of the M4 relief road which eventually led to the Burns Commission which recommended building five new stations.

Mr Hand said while the announcment is “fantastic and great news” he is still disappointed the station isn’t likely to be completed until 2029.

“Magor and Undy could be started tomorrow. I’m not trying to detract from what is great news, and it’s been 13 years of hard work by seven people who’ve been in the group since it started.

“We were seen as flying a kite and were literally laughed at in the beginning. All the accolades should go to those seven people and a couple of others who were completely dedicated.”

Cllr Richard John, Conservative opposition leader on Monmouthshire council, said: “We’re pleased that after years of campaigning for a new station in Magor and Undy that the UK Government has finally agreed to deliver it.

““The quid pro quo for failing to tackle congestion at the Brynglas Tunnels was supposedly investment in these five new train stations, which came out of the Burns Commission.

“To deliver a stronger economy in South Wales we need to improve both road and rail connectivity along the M4 corridor and we would urge the UK Government to get on with it.”