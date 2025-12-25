Campaigners win approval for fundraising holiday let

Dale Spridgeon, local democracy reporter

Campaigners bidding to save one of Wales’ best-known piers have been told they can create a holiday let in its pier master’s house – but could still face enforcement action in future.

The Friends of Bangor’s Garth Pier (FBGP) have been caught up in a “complicated” planning situation after requesting permission to change the use of the empty dwelling.

Cyngor Gwynedd confirmed that after the Article 4 Direction was quashed in the High Court, the proposal could go ahead without planning permission.

However they warned that if their appeal against the High Court decision was successful, any “material changes of use” made in the interim “could be unauthorised and subject to enforcement action”.

The council brought in the Article 4 Direction to control the use of properties as holiday homes, in a bid to ensure affordable provision of housing for locals.

Earlier this year, High Court judge Mr Justice Eyre confirmed an order to quash the Article 4 Direction, ruling that Gwynedd’s cabinet had not been given the full details before it made its decision.

The council is now preparing a written request to appeal the judgement and has told the applicants that any material changes of use made in the time between the High Court’s decision and the Court of Appeal’s decision “could be unauthorised and subject to enforcement action”.

FBGP had hoped by opening the house for overnight stays, the unique accommodation could help raise money for the pier’s repairs and ongoing maintenance. It would also be part of future efforts to boost tourism in the area.

The pier master’s house has stunning views over the Menai Strait.

Agents Cadnant Planning said in the planning report that the FBGP trustees were looking to lease the property from Bangor City Council, subject to agreement.

Unsuitable

The house was historically tied to the operations of the pier, with the pier master in charge of its day-to-day maintenance. It was considered unsuitable as a permanent residence due lack of parking and its proximity to regular pier events.

A Cyngor Gwynedd spokesperson said: “On November 27, 2025, during a High Court hearing and following his previous judgement, the judge (Justice Eyre) confirmed an order to quash the Article 4 Direction.

“As a result, the Article 4 Direction has been quashed with immediate effect and is no longer in force within the Gwynedd Local Planning Authority Area.

“The Council is preparing a written request to appeal to the Court of Appeal. If permission is granted, the case will be heard in the Court of Appeal.

“Following the quashing of the Article 4 Direction, material changes of use that were restricted by the Article 4 Direction now have permitted development right.

“Therefore, it is not necessary to receive planning permission to undertake these material changes of use.

“We have written to the applicant relating to this application for the Change of use from a dwelling (C3 use class) into a short-term holiday let (C6 use class) at The Pier House in Bangor, to explain that Planning permission is no longer required for their proposal.

“However, as noted in the correspondence to the applicant, if leave to appeal is granted and if that appeal is successful, reversing the High Court’s decision to revoke the Article 4 Direction, any material changes of use made in the period between the High Court’s decision and the Court of Appeal’s decision could be unauthorised and subject to enforcement action.”

In a comment, the Trustees of the Friends of Bangor Garth Pier said they were now “seeking appropriate advice over this admittedly complicated situation”.