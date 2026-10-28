Campaigning father ‘sacks’ his MP for failing to secure a Commons debate

Martin Shipton

A campaigning father has “sacked” his local MP after he failed to secure an adjournment debate in the House of Commons about his son’s death from medical negligence.

Will Powell’s son Robbie died in 1990 of Addison’s disease, a rare illness that stops the adrenal glands pumping vital hormones. Doctors did not act on a suspicion that he had the condition and he did not receive the treatment that would have saved his life.

Six years later, the NHS accepted that negligence had occurred at Morriston Hospital, Swansea.

An initial police inquiry said there was no evidence to justify criminal proceedings against doctors whom the force coincidentally employed as police surgeons. However, after pressure from Will Powell, a reinvestigation of the case by a senior detective from West Midlands Police resulted in a recommendation that 35 possible charges should be brought against five named doctors and a secretary.

Evidence had emerged of documents being tampered with, and a secretary confirmed during the inquiry that she had been asked to type a backdated medical referral note which gave a falsely positive impression of the care Robbie received.

In 2003, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) agreed there was evidence that various doctors had been negligent or grossly negligent and/or involved in forgery and perversion of the course of justice. Yet it concluded that none of them should be prosecuted because too much time had elapsed and the police had effectively given them immunity from prosecution.

In late 2024, Mr Powell received an apology from the head of the CPS for the historic mishandling of the case. But he is still campaigning for a public inquiry into what he sees as a long-running cover-up, and the imposition of an individual “duty of candour” on everyone working in the public sector, including the NHS.

‘Five months’

This week, Mr Powell, who lives in Ystradgynlais, wrote to his Liberal Democrat MP David Chadwick, stating: “I refer to my unanswered email below of 13th September 2026 requesting a meeting with you. It took you an unacceptable five months to respond to my email of 31st March 2026. You have also failed to have an Adjournment Debate regarding Robbie’s case and the 36-year ongoing NHS and State cover up after informing me that you would do so.

“I was disappointed to learn that you had a Surgery in Ystradgynlais last Friday and that you hadn’t invited me to attend with the knowledge that I had requested a meeting with you. I also note that you had a surgery in Brecon yesterday.

“I have lost all confidence in you as my MP and formally request that you provide me with a formal letter giving me permission to approach another MP to represent Robbie and my family, which will overcome the Parliamentary Convention that will permit an MP, from outside our constituency, to represent us.

“I would also inform you that Jane Dodds MS, the Leader of the Liberal Democrats in Wales, has recently refused to support an independent inquiry into Robbie’s case, which she also did when she was our MP. Of the several Liberal Democrat politicians that I have been in contact with, over the last 36 years, they have all failed Robbie and my family.”

‘Lost confidence’

On October 27, Mr Chadwick responded, stating: “I am sorry to learn that you have lost confidence in me as your MP and are dissatisfied with the support I have provided. I recognise your family’s long-standing campaign for answers and respect your determination to secure accountability for Robbie’s death.

“Since my election, I have sought to support your campaign by raising your concerns with Government Ministers and advocating for greater transparency and accountability. I have expressed concerns about the handling of Robbie’s case and supported calls for a public inquiry.

“When I raised Robbie’s case during proceedings on the Public Office (Accountability) Bill, the response from the Minister made clear that decisions on a public inquiry rest with the Welsh Government. The previous Secretary of State for Wales considered your request and the evidence provided before deciding against an inquiry or further review. I acknowledged your disappointment at this outcome and indicated my willingness to approach the new Secretary of State to seek reconsideration.

“As you know, in Wales, you are also represented by six Members of the Senedd. I appreciate that you may wish to seek support from other elected representatives, including MPs in other areas.”

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