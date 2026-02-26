Campaigning mum brings knife crime warning to north Wales college

A knife crime campaigner whose son was killed in a tragic case of mistaken identity just yards from their family home delivered a deeply moving and inspiring talk to students in a college in north Wales.

Pooja Kanda spoke to up to 120 learners at the Institute of Technology in Wrexham during two awareness sessions, followed by a Q&A with those in attendance.

Kanda shared the devastating story of her son Ronan, who was just 16 when he was murdered in Wolverhampton in 2022 after attackers mistook him for someone else.

She said: “He was not the target, yet his life was taken.

“Ten more steps and he would have been home. It was a case of mistaken identity.”

She described how Ronan had gone out to see a friend after finishing his GCSEs, a small treat following weeks of hard work.

She said: “He never got to see his GCSE results. I did. He got As and worked so hard to get them, up at 6am studying.

“Ronan was everything you could want in a son. He was very popular, kind, and he never shied away from being the strongest version of himself.”

Trauma

A big Liverpool FC fan, Ronan was known for his humour and warmth.

Kanda added: “My life was amazing and full of laughter. Then I lost my son, and myself. The trauma I feel from that day to this is 100% a nightmare – the scary movie that you watch is reality for me.”

She explained how she had been unaware of the scale of knife crime in her community until that night.

“When this happened, I had no idea we had such a problem. I had to search online to find out what a machete was. People think it will not happen to them. So did I, and how wrong I was.”

Kanda then spoke of how her grief became a campaign for change, beginning with a petition, a march and lobbying Government –

including then opposition leader Keir Starmer – which ultimately led to Ronan’s Law.

She said: “My fight started that day. What I’m doing, what I am fighting for, I hope it will protect other people’s children.

“Every time I speak like this I am going through so much, but I will do it again and again if it stops you becoming a victim. We will never stop spreading Ronan’s story and his light that shines.”

Prevention is key

Kanda urged learners to stay safe, walk away from danger, and speak to parents, teachers or police if they ever feel worried or concerned.

She added: “What matters is that you walk out of that door today and make a difference in your life. One moment can change everything. Prevention is key.”

The presentations were led by Karl Jackson, Assistant Principal for the Institute of Technology and Site Lead at Bersham Road.

He thanked Kanda for sharing Ronan’s story and said: “Pooja is truly inspiring and incredible. Her bravery and passion held the room from start to finish, and her message will stay with our learners.

“On behalf of everyone at Coleg Cambria, I’d like to thank her for coming and for everything she continues to do.”

During her visit, Kanda also viewed the spectacular Knife Dragon sculpture on site, a hand-crafted artwork shown protecting a small child and built from decommissioned weapons collected by North Wales Police.

Affectionately named ‘JohnFree’, the dragon was created in partnership with Wrexham County Borough Council and features kitchen knives, samurai swords and bayonets welded into steel frames.

Illuminated at night in the national colours of Wales, it stands as a powerful reminder of the impact knife crime can have on individuals, families and communities, and as a testament to the role education and collaboration play in prevention.

For more information and to support Kanda’s campaign, visit Ronan’s Story.