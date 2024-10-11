Campaigning wildlife trust appoints new CEO

Gwent’s leading conservation charity has a new chief executive – a move that has been welcomed as strengthening leadership at the wildlife trusts in Wales.

Natalie Buttriss is Gwent Wildlife Trust’s new CEO and will take up her role on October 14. She says she looks forward to working with all staff, volunteers and trustees at Gwent and with Wales’ four other wildlife trusts.

The Gwent trust played a major role in resisting plans to build an M4 relief road that would have destroyed local habitats. It is similarly concerned about plans for big solar plants on the Gwent Levels.

Ms Buttriss has a well-established career, much of which has been in the environmental charity sector in a range of charity business roles.

Woodland Trust

She was previously Director of Wales for the Woodland Trust, CEO at The Vincent Wildlife Trust, Deputy Chief Executive/Head of Marketing at Gloucestershire Wildlife Trust and Corporate Relations Manager for Sustrans.

Speaking about her new role, she said, “I am so thrilled to be joining Gwent Wildlife Trust as CEO. I am looking forward to working with a professional, expert team of staff and volunteers, who make a massive difference to the wildlife of Gwent, both on our nature reserves and beyond with the people and communities of Gwent.

“I will personally be reaching out to those who want to connect with nature in Gwent – your support, (financial, time or expertise), is going to be really important in the coming years with the climate and nature crisis that we are in.”

Gibraltar

Ms Buttriss said she has always had an affinity for nature and the great outdoors. Her childhood was spent in Gibraltar, with the coast all around her, before she and her family settled in suburban Bristol and camping trips to the Forest of Dean were a regular occurrence.

She added: “Green and blue spaces full of wildlife were to me the freedom to roam and explore while spending some time with my four other siblings on family walks and playing outdoor games. As a result, my love of the natural environment – and my knowledge of it – continues to grow, especially in the wild garden of my home. Insects in particular fascinate me, as do the changing seasons.”

Ms Buttriss said she firmly believes we all have a part to play in helping our natural world. She hopes to inspire people to do their bit for nature, to benefit both people and wildlife.

‘Optimist’

She explained: “I am forever the optimist and feel that we must do all we can to help nature recover. There is so much nature to enjoy, to celebrate and to learn from, not forgetting the fundamental role that nature plays in balancing our physical and mental wellbeing, and supporting our economy.

“I want very much for there to be a wildlife rich world and sustainable practices that value the environment as much as society and the economy. That starts with our own local patch and the beautiful and varied landscapes of Gwent.”

Appealing to people to support Gwent Wildlife Trust’s work in taking action for people and nature now, she added: “Like the dawn chorus of birds in the spring, we need to shout from every rooftop about how important it is to support nature recovery and look after those precious sites where wildlife thrives. Our future generations depend on it. I want my grandchildren and their children to be able to benefit from the outdoors as much as I did as a child, as I’m sure others want the same for their family.”

In her spare time the mother-of-one’s love of nature continues as she spends lots of weekends in her organic garden, as well as walking and birdwatching with her husband.

