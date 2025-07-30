Campervan scheme trial backed

Bruce Sinclair, local democracy reporter

A trial scheme for an overnight motorhome and campervan parking site close to Fishguard’s ferry is to go ahead, but is not likely to start before September at the earliest.

A trial scheme for overnight motorhome parking facilities at the Goodwick Moor car park, The Parrog, was mooted last year after a February 2024 council Cabinet-backed trial scheme for ‘Pembs Stop’ campervan and motorhomes facilities at four car parks was later dropped.

It had initially been agreed that car parks at North Beach, Tenby; Goodwick Moor, Goodwick; Townsmoor, Narberth; and Western Way, Pembroke Dock would form the trial areas operating year-round at £10 a night for a trial 18-month period, with the intention not to create ‘campsites’.

That planned trial received national coverage, with a discussion on a phone-in programme on BBC Radio Wales.