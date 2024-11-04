Canal charity receives £250,000 funding boost to care for Montgomery Canal

Glandŵr Cymru, the Canal & River Trust in Wales, has received a £250,000 grant to maintain a restored stretch of the Montgomery Canal.

The grant will help the charity to protect rare plant and animal species by removing areas of silt and dense vegetation growing over the channel, improving water quality and keeping the navigation clear.

This will also benefit the Heulwen Trust, a charity that offers free trips along the canal on their adapted trip boat for those who are less abled.

Rare plants

Glandŵr Cymru will also help boost populations of rare plants by collecting samples and propagating them for reintroduction back to the canal corridor.

The funding from the Nature Networks Programme is being delivered by the Heritage Fund on behalf of the Welsh Government.

David Morgan, development manager for Glandŵr Cymru, said: “The funding will deliver improvements that will mean this section of restored canal continues to be navigable for boats and brings benefits for local people and biodiversity.

“We’re going to be dredging to remove silt and improve the navigation for the Heulwen Trust’s boats.

“The canal is well-known for its rare plant species. By removing invasive species this will reduce plant competition and we’ll also be pruning overhanging trees to reduce shadowing and so improve species diversity.

“The funding will also enable us to install dams, known as leaky dams, a type of natural flood management, that will help prevent silt entering the canal from nearby streams while also erecting some fencing to protect the banks of the canal.

“We’ll also be improving access to nature at Newtown and the Wern Claypits nature reserve, where new interpretation boards are being installed and bridge repairs will be taking place on the boardwalk.”

Silt

John Dodwell, chair of the Montgomery Canal Partnership, added: “We at the Montgomery Canal Partnership are very pleased that Glandŵr Cymru have been successful in getting this funding.

“The 13 miles of the Canal which have already been restored around Welshpool need maintaining and this money will help to remove silt and invasive weeds. It’s especially important that the charity trip boats run by the Heulwen Trust for disabled and other people can continue to operate and introduce people to nature.

“Coupled with other exciting plans, we look forward to the day when Welshpool is again connected to Llanymynech by a fully restored canal.”

To learn more about Glandŵr Cymru’s work, and to find out about how you can support through donations or volunteering, visit here.

