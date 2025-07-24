Canal towpath to close for 12 months during bridge construction

Twm Owen, local democracy reporter

The closure of part of a canal towpath to allow for the construction of a bridge could be shorter than previously expected.

When permission for the bridge over the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal, at Pontnewydd, Cwmbran was granted in January it was expected construction could take between 12 and 18 months.

The bridge is needed to create a ring road through, and linking the giant 1,200 home South Sebastopol housing development to the rest of Cwmbran and connects homes currently under construction on the eastern side of the canal, known as the Wren’s Nest Two phase, with those planned for the western side, the Maes Gwyn phase.

Diversion

Torfaen Borough Council’s planning committee was asked to approve a footpath diversion as part of a condition of the January permission when they met on Wednesday, July 23.

Council planning consultant Richard Lewis told councillors the bridge construction will require around 475 metres of the canal towpath, from the listed canal tunnel to Five Locks Road, to be closed for a period during construction.

He said: “It’s anticipated the construction period will be 12 months, which is revised from 12 to 18 months.

“The existing towpath will not need to be closed for the whole of that period.”

Councillors approved the alternative route which is from an exit point, some 80 to 100m north of the tunnel, into the Wren’s Nest phase one development, through estate roads and an existing public right of way through a field, along a bus only access road which isn’t yet in operation, and through Lowlands Cresent and taking users back to Five Locks Road.

Two routes

There are two routes, one which loops around the existing estate roads, which developers Taylor Wimpey have suggested is likely to be more suitable for cyclists, and the shorter route through the estate likely to be preferred by those on foot.

They are between 1,220 and 1,273m and take around 20 minutes to walk compared to the seven minute walk along the canal path.

Upper Cwmbran Labour member Steve Evans asked if the alternatives are suitable for those using wheelchairs and said he was also concerned about motorbikes using the route.

Mr Lewis said they are temporary routes but said: “I can’t say they comply with regulations regarding disabled access but I also wouldn’t say disabled people can’t use it but I don’t think we could get anything better.”

On motorbikes Mr Lewis said they are controlled by other legislation but there are already existing access points from the canal path.

Reform UK councillor for Llantarnam, Alan Slade, acknowledged Mr Lewis had said 16 alternative routes had been considered and said: “This is the best of a bad lot, is the way I view it. It’s not perfect but there’s no perfect alternative. Personally I’m all for it , this is the best we can possibly hope for.”

Mr Lewis said alternatives west of the canal were discounted as they were mostly through open fields, with no overlooking for safety, and would have had a greater impact on biodiversity. He also said the council’s landscape officer had no objection to the gradients of the preferred route which was approved unanimously by the committee.

