Canal water supply ‘dried up and almost non-existent in places’

Nicholas Thomas Local Democracy Reporter

Pollution concerns have forced the closure of a culvert, fuelling concerns about water supply problems for the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal.

Legal changes and a dry 2025 have led to worrying scenes along the canal, especially at its lower end in Newport.

Utilities firm Welsh Water has agreed to supply extra water to the Mon and Brec during the current financial year – but with the clock ticking on a long-term solution, a councillor from Rogerstone has called on decision-makers to speed up their efforts.

“The biodiversity and the wildlife are suffering or moving elsewhere, and all the great work being done by the staff at the visitor centre to promote the area as a tourist attraction is being undone whilst there continues to be no water in the canal,” said Cllr Chris Reeks.

In a question to Newport City Council’s leader, Cllr Reeks said “the water supply has dried up and is almost non-existent in places, with one of the causes attributed to the deliberate lack of waterflow from the Caerphilly County Borough Council area”.