Cancer and scan delays worsening as staff shortages hit Welsh NHS, doctors warn

Mark Mansfield

Dangerous shortages of specialist doctors are causing delays to cancer treatment and diagnostic tests across Wales, with some patients seeing their conditions worsen while waiting for care, according to new data.

The Royal College of Radiologists (RCR) said shortages of both radiologists and cancer specialists are placing growing pressure on services, particularly in north and west Wales, where staffing gaps are significantly higher than elsewhere in the country.

The findings, based on responses from every radiology department and cancer centre in Wales, show that all radiology leaders questioned said they had seen patients’ conditions deteriorate as a result of workforce shortages. Half of cancer service leaders across the UK reported the same.

According to the report, NHS Wales currently has 88 fewer radiologists than it needs, representing a 28% shortfall. There are also 13 fewer clinical oncologists than required, a shortage of 17%. Without intervention, those gaps are forecast to widen further by 2030.

The college warned that staff shortages are contributing to delays in diagnosis and treatment at a time when demand for scans and cancer services continues to rise.

Government figures show around 50,000 people in Wales were waiting more than eight weeks for a diagnostic test or scan in December 2025. Meanwhile, only 61% of cancer patients began treatment within 62 days of referral during 2025, against a target of 75%.

Regional divide

The report highlights significant differences between regions.

In North and West Wales, radiology shortages stand at 42%, compared with 22% in South Wales. The shortage of clinical oncologists in North Wales is even more pronounced at 39%, compared with 11% in South Wales.

The Royal College of Radiologists said patients in areas with the most severe shortages could face longer waits or have to travel further for diagnosis and treatment.

The organisation also raised concerns about increasing recruitment freezes despite workforce pressures. More than half of radiology departments in Wales reported being unable to recruit staff because of hiring restrictions, up from a third a year earlier. Wales now has the highest proportion of radiology departments affected by recruitment freezes anywhere in the UK.

The report argues that these restrictions are increasing reliance on temporary measures such as agency staff, overtime and outsourcing work to private providers.

In 2025, NHS Wales spent £14 million on outsourcing, locum doctors and overtime to help fill gaps in radiology services. The RCR said that sum would be enough to fund 113 consultant radiologist salaries, more than the current workforce shortfall.

Delays to diagnosis

Dr Stephen Harden, President of the Royal College of Radiologists, said patients were increasingly paying the price for staffing shortages.

“For the first time, our census shows that patients’ conditions are deteriorating because of workforce shortages,” he said.

“Delays to diagnosis and cancer treatment are extremely dangerous, particularly in deprived and rural communities where shortages are worst.

“Despite our members’ extraordinary efforts, we simply don’t have enough clinical radiologists and clinical oncologists to meet rising demand. Recruitment freezes and growing reliance on outsourcing are making the situation worse, not better.”

The RCR is calling on governments to expand training places, create more permanent specialist posts and end recruitment freezes.

The Welsh Government said: “Clinical radiologists play a critical role in safe and timely diagnostic services. We recognise the pressures facing diagnostic and cancer services in Wales and the impact this can have on waiting times and patients’ experience.

“A long-term overarching workforce strategy for NHS Wales will be published in the autumn in partnership with staff, unions and health boards. This timetable reflects our commitment to getting it right as quickly as possible.”