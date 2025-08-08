Cancer charity launches Senedd petition calling for ministers to tackle low breast screening uptake

Emily Price

A national breast cancer charity has launched a Senedd petition calling for the Welsh Government to save more lives by tackling the low breast screening uptake in Wales.

The ‘Improve breast screening uptake for women in Wales’ petition was launched on Wednesday (August 6) by leading research and support charity Breast Cancer Now.

It comes following the latest figures from Public Health Wales which show that breast screening uptake dropped back below the minimum 70% standard in 2022/23 to 69.5%.

This was after the target was met for the first time in five years the previous year.

Uptake also remains well below the 80% target.

Only 64.3% of women in Wales invited for their first breast screening appointment attended.

Mammogram

Breast Cancer Now says that if the 80% target was met, 15,871 more women would have been screened and an estimated 154 more breast cancers detected.

Breast screening is a key tool for detecting breast cancer early – the sooner it is diagnosed, the more likely treatment is to be successful.

A mammogram is an X-ray of the breast used to screen for and diagnose breast cancer.

It involves taking images of the breast tissue to identify any abnormalities, such as tumors, that may be too small to feel during a physical examination.

The actual X-ray process only takes a few minutes.

Awareness

The new Senedd petition calls on the Welsh Government to support and resource Breast Test Wales and Public Health Wales to deliver a breast screening awareness campaign.

The charity has also called for convenient, accessible screening appointments, and improvements to the collection and reporting of uptake data.

Breast Cancer Now says these commitments should be part of a new fully resourced screening equity strategy to ensure women from all communities across Wales have equitable access to breast screening.

Claire Rowney, chief executive at Breast Cancer Now, said: ”Wales lacks crucial insights into how its breast screening programme is currently performing, with 2023/24 data yet to be published.

“Though efforts are being made to improve uptake by Breast Test Wales, it’s clear that much more strategic and ambitious change is needed to truly deliver convenient, flexible and equitable access to breast screening.

“Our new ‘No Time To Waste – Wales’ petition calls on the Welsh Government to improve breast screening uptake in Wales by ensuring the 70% minimum standard is met consistently, and to drive progress towards delivering the 80% target.

“To succeed, this must be supported by a new ambitious and fully resourced screening equity strategy. Sign our petition now and join us in telling the Welsh Government there’s #NoTimeToWaste.”

Signatures

The charity aims to secure 10,000 signatures so that the petition’s calls can be considered for a debate in the Senedd in the autumn.

The petition has gathered 500 signatures so far.

Breast Cancer Now’s #NoTimeToWaste England activity successfully campaigned for England’s first-ever national breast screening awareness campaign, funded by NHS England.

Nicola Willis-Sheppard, 57, from Newport, Gwent was diagnosed with early breast cancer in 2023 after her first routine mammogram.

She has two sons, 15 and 24 years old.

She said: “I’ve always prioritised health checks so when I received my invitation for a routine mammogram I made my appointment.

“I was fit, healthy, working full time as a Medical Administrator for a Physiotherapy Company.

“I wasn’t worried at all ahead of my appointment and just thought everything would come back fine.

“Then I was recalled and after further tests was told I had DCIS, an early form of breast cancer.

“The word cancer just hits you. I was shocked, very emotional, numb and very frightened. Nothing prepares you for news like that.”

‘Lonely’

Nicola added: “Cancer changes your whole life in seconds, and it can be a very lonely time. It was all I could think about. The fear of it is with you every second. It was the first thing on my mind in the morning and last thing at night.

“I had to have several operations to remove the cancer due it growing and unclear margins, so am really grateful it was caught as early as it was. The wonderful moment I was told the breast cancer was gone will stay with me forever.

“Breast cancer has taught me to live for the day and I’m doing well and living life to the full. I really do think that my routine mammogram saved my life as I had no symptoms.

“I would shout from the rooftops about the importance of people having mammograms.

“I know life is busy, and they’re easy to put off, but I’d encourage anyone invited to book their appointment.

“With breast cancer the most common cancer in the UK, raising more awareness about mammograms is vital.”

Treatment

A Welsh Government spokesperson said “We remain absolutely focused on working with the NHS to improve delivery of cancer services, including breast cancer screening, with earlier access to diagnosis and treatment.

“We have invested tens of millions of pounds in new cancer facilities, equipment, digital systems, workforce training, treatments, screening, and diagnostic services.

“Public Health Wales is developing targeted breast screening engagement projects aimed at raising awareness of screening and addressing barriers to attendance. These are expected to be delivered later this year.”

