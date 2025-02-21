Cancer death rates 50% higher in the most deprived areas of Wales

Emily Price

Cancer death rates are almost 50% higher for people living in the most deprived areas of Wales, a new report from Cancer Research UK has revealed.

The report – Cancer in the UK 2025: Socioeconomic Deprivation – found that there are around 1,400 extra cancer deaths in Wales each year linked to socioeconomic inequality.

This equates to around four additional deaths each day – three in 20 of all deaths from cancer.

Almost half of these additional deaths are caused by lung cancer, where the death rate in the most deprived areas is nearly two and a half times that of the least deprived areas of Wales.

Preventable

Around a tenth of all cancer diagnoses in Wales are linked to deprivation.

Cancer research says many of these cases are caused by preventable risk factors such as smoking.

Smoking is the biggest cause of cancer in Wales and rates in the most deprived parts of the country are almost triple those in the least deprived.

Cancer Research UK is now calling for urgent action to tackle these stark inequalities.

The charity says a “vital opportunity to do so” is the upcoming vote for new laws which will see an increase in the age of sale of tobacco.

If MSs vote for the new Tobacco and Vapes Bill, it would become illegal to sell tobacco to anyone born after 1st January 2009.

This vote will pave the way for the Bill to become law in Wales, as well as the rest of the UK.

Devastating

Simon Scheeres, Cancer Research UK’s public affairs manager in Wales, said: “Where you live shouldn’t increase your risk of dying from this devastating disease.

“These figures are shocking and unacceptable and crucially many of these cancer deaths are avoidable.

“With almost half of the additional deaths being caused by lung cancer, it’s clear that action on smoking is needed urgently.

“Smoking remains the leading cause of lung cancer, a disease that’s often diagnosed late when treatment options are more limited.

“One of the ways we can prevent lung cancer is to deter people from ever taking up smoking in the first place.

“If politicians vote in support of the age of sale legislation in the Tobacco and Vapes Bill, it could be one of the most impactful public health interventions in living memory, really helping people to live longer, better lives, no matter where they live in Wales.”

Screening

Cancer Research has recommended introducing a lung cancer screening programme in Wales to help address inequalities.

The UK National Screening Committee has recommended that all UK nations move towards implementing lung cancer screening to target those considered to be of high risk – people aged between 55 and 74 who either smoke or used to smoke.

A targeted lung screening programme is being introduced in England but has not yet been rolled out to Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The Welsh Government has instructed Public Health Wales to scope how lung screening could be delivered in Wales.

Cancer Research UK has urged Welsh ministers to roll out screening as quickly as possible, following a thorough scoping process.

Simon added: “Lung screening matters because it means more people can be diagnosed at an earlier stage, when treatment is more likely to be successful.

“Trials have consistently shown that lung screening is effective so it’s essential this is introduced in Wales as soon as possible.”

Saddening

The Welsh Conservatives described the new figures as “deeply saddening”.

Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, James Evans said:”Barely half of cancer patients are beginning treatment within the target time here in Labour-run Wales, which is undoubtedly having a very negative impact on death rates.

“The Welsh Conservatives want to see restrictions lifted on cross-community, cross-border and cross-sector capacity sharing to improve outcomes in the short-term, with a substantial workforce plan to fix the Welsh NHS in the longer term.”

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “We are working across government to address health inequalities and improve cancer services and survival rates.

“We recognise the link between levels of deprivation and health outcomes, and are investing in programmes to help families to live healthier, more active lives

“We have already introduced measures for Wales to be smoke-free by 2030, including introducing smoking restrictions in playgrounds, school and hospital grounds and strengthening services to support more people to quit smoking. We have also commissioned detailed scoping work for a national targeted lung screening programme.”

